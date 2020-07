Governor, MEMA launch COVID-19 Emergency Relief Program

A new program to relieve the financial burden of COVID-19 was launched this week for cities and counties in Mississippi.

CITIESWITH THE FINANCIAL BURDEN CAUSEDBY THEPANDEMIC.

THE STATE LEGISLATURE ALLOCATED70 MILLIONDOLLARS IN FEDERAL CARES ACTMONEY TOMEMA.ON TUESDAY, LEADERS ANNOUNCEDTHE LAUNCHOF THE MEMA COVID-19 EMERGENCYRELIEFPROGRAM.THE LEGISLATURE DID PROVIDE SOMEMONEY FOR LOCAL GOVERNMENTS TOHELP REIMBURSE EXPENSES.

IT'SGOING TO HELP DEFRAY THE COSTTHAT THEY'VE INCURRED.

HOPEFULLYIT CAN KEEP MOREPEOPLE ON THE JOB AND CANPREVENT MORE LAYOFFS.

I KNOWTHAT IT IS NOT ENOUGH TOOVERCOME THE TERRIBLE COST OFCOVID-19, BUT IT IS SOMETHING,IT IS ASTART, IT IS NECESSARY.

FEMACOVERS 75 PERCENT OF APPROVEDCOVID-19 SPENDING FOR COUNTIES,CITIES ANDCERTAIN NON-PROFITS.BUT SOME ENTITIES STRUGGLE TOPAY FORTHE REMAINING 25 PERCENT INEXPENSES.MEMA SAYS THE MONEY FROM THISPROGRAMWILL HELP COVER THAT.THE BILL REQUIRES THAT THELEGISLATION REQUIRES MEMA TOSTART MAKING DISPERSEMENTS AHHFROM THAT CARES ACT NOT LATERTHAN AUGUST 15TH.

WEWILL EXCEED THAT BECAUSE AGAINASALREADY MENTIONED WE'VE ALREADYGOT APPLICANTS UNDERPUBLIC ASSISTANCE NOW SO WE WILLBEGIN DISPERSALS PRIOR TO THATAPPLICATIONPERIOD AHH FOR THE CARES ACT.THE APPLICATION FOR PUBLICASSISTANCE IS ALREADY OPEN IT'SBEEN OPEN SINCE THE BEGINNING OFTHIS DECLARATION.

BUT FOR CARESACT, WE WILL HAVE THAT UP ANDOPERATIONAL.

IT WILL OPEN ONAUGUST 3RD AND THE APPLICATIONPERIOD WILL RUN UNTIL OCTOBER15TH.

INFORMATION ON HOW TO APPLY FORCARES ACT MONEY WILL BEAVAILABLE BY JULY 31STON MEMA'S WEBSITE...MEGAN.

