Rethinking School Mascots

In the wake of the Washington Redskins retiring its controversial name and logo, we wondered what fans thought of making a change to school mascots

So would schools with similar mascots be willing to make the switch?

there are two schools in our area with native american mascots

the forest city indians and mason city mohawks.

Opinion is split on whether to keep the names or change them to something else entirely.

Xxx "if you grew up in mason city, the kids and stuff like that, why take something away that's been here for a long time."

Donnie timmons says the mohawk mascot is a proud river city symbol and should stay in place.

I also caught up with mason city high alumna cynthia schaer (share).

"i graduated in 82 and i loved being a mohawk and i'm a retired mohawk and i'm proud of it."

She is also hoping the school doesn't consider a change in mascot.

Schaer says she doesn't find the mohawk mascot offensive at all.

"i'm part indian too myself, so i feel it should stay the same.

It should never change."

Holly conklin is another mohawks supporter ?

"* who is steadfast in keeping the name the way it is.

"don't mess with the original.

Leave it the way it is.

I mean everybody is so used to having it as one thing for so many years, why come in and say 'oh we're going to do it this way.'

No.

I don't agree to it."

On the other side of the debate is luke conklin ?

"* who went to school in forest city.

He tells me the debate over the 'indians' nickname has been going on for years and it's time for a change.

"it goes against what the indians believe, you know.

They should have other ones that shouldn't have the name of the tribes earlier today ?

"* i reached out to both mason city and forest city school districts to see if they'd consider a mascot change.

I am waiting to hear back from both districts on the issue.

Live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3.

The search is on for a new name for the washington redskins.

