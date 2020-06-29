Fans perform 'yagna' in WB's Asansol for speedy recovery of Amitabh Bachchan from COVID-19

Mumbai Dabbawalas performed prayer for Amitabh Bachchan's good health on July 13. Amitabh Bachchan was tested positive for corona on July 11. He is admitted to Nanavati hospital. Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were also tested positive for the virus.
A fan club in Kolkata organised 'yagna' for the speedy recovery of megastar Amitabh Bachchan on July 13. The 'hawan' was organised by All Bengal Amitabh Bachchan Fans' Club. According to the fan club, the 'yagna' will continue till Bachchan recovers from the deadly coronavirus. Amitabh Bachchan was tested positive for corona on July 11. He is admitted to Nanavati hospital. Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were also tested positive for the virus.
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik made sand art of megastar Amitabh Bachchan at Puri beach in Odisha on July 12. He wrote a message 'Millions of blessings with you' on it. Patnaik also wished speedy recovery of Bachchan family. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive for COVID-19 on July 11 while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were tested coronavirus positive on July 12. Jaya Bachchan's COVID-19 report was negative.
Coal India workers began three-day strike from July 02 against auction of coal blocks to private parties. West Bengal's Asansol Coal workers held protest against it. 41 coal blocks were auctioned by the central government for commercial mining. Coal India trade unions have joined hands to revolt against the decision. Protestors have halted mining and production activities.
A massive fire broke out at a furniture godown in West Bengal's Asansol on June 30. Three fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire. The incident took place in Chelidanga area of Asansol at around 01:00 am. Property worth lakhs has been destroyed in the fire at furniture godown. Reason of the fire is not known yet. More details are awaited in this regard.
Monsoon has knocked over most of the states of the country. Parts of Hyderabad received pleasant rain on June 29. Rains also lashed Uttarakhand's Dehradun. India Meteorological Department has predicted "rain or thunderstorm or duststorm" in the city today. Patna also witnessed monsoon rains which dipped the temperature of city. Meanwhile, Bihar continued to reel under heavy rainfall which has created waterlogging in several parts. West Bengal's Asansol witnessed waterlogged roads after heavy rainfall in the city.
Moderna's experimental vaccine for COVID-19 showed it was safe and provoked immune responses in all 45 healthy volunteers in an ongoing early-stage study, U.S. researchers reported on Tuesday. Libby Hogan reports.
Mythbusters co-host Grant Imahara died on Monday at the age of 49. According to Gizmodo, Imahara reportedly died of a sudden brain aneurysm. The outpouring of grief over Imahara’s death on social media was immediate. There’s no indication yet that Imahara’s death was anything but a sudden tragedy, with no link to COVID-19. Both grieving friends and grateful viewers shared stories of how much he meant to them.
CNN reports that Bollywood Legend Amitabh Bachchan has been hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus. The news was revealed Saturday from his official Twitter account. "I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities ..
Following the shocking death incident of Bengal BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray, a clash had been ignited between Trinamool Congress and BJP supporters over the 12-hour 'bandh' called by BJP. Police have rushed to the pot to neutralize the situation between the angry supporters. Several vehicles have been vandalised during a clash. Bengal BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray was found hanging on July 13.
A BJP delegation from West Bengal and party's National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 14. The delegation demanded a CBI probe into the incident where body of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray was found hanging in Bindal near his village home. BJP is demanding for CBI enquiry in the matter.
From a progressive improvement in India's recovery rate, to the World Health Organisation warning that there's no return to the 'old normal' in the foreseeable future - here are the top updates on the..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:27Published