Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fans perform 'yagna' in WB's Asansol for speedy recovery of Amitabh Bachchan from COVID-19
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Fans perform 'yagna' in WB's Asansol for speedy recovery of Amitabh Bachchan from COVID-19

Fans perform 'yagna' in WB's Asansol for speedy recovery of Amitabh Bachchan from COVID-19

The fans of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan organised 'yagna' in West Bengal's Asansol and prayed for his speedy recovery from COVID-19.

One of his fan said, "We are upset that Amitabh ji has contracted the infection.

We pray that everyone including him recovers soon." Amitabh Bachchan was tested COVID-19 positive on July 11.

Later, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and their daughter Aaradhya also tested positive.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Amitabh Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan Indian film actor

COVID-19: Mumbai Dabbawalas perform prayer for Amitabh Bachchan's recovery [Video]

COVID-19: Mumbai Dabbawalas perform prayer for Amitabh Bachchan's recovery

Mumbai Dabbawalas performed prayer for Amitabh Bachchan's good health on July 13. Amitabh Bachchan was tested positive for corona on July 11. He is admitted to Nanavati hospital. Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were also tested positive for the virus.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published
COVID-19: Amitabh Bachchan's fan club in Kolkata organises 'yagna' for his speedy recovery [Video]

COVID-19: Amitabh Bachchan's fan club in Kolkata organises 'yagna' for his speedy recovery

A fan club in Kolkata organised 'yagna' for the speedy recovery of megastar Amitabh Bachchan on July 13. The 'hawan' was organised by All Bengal Amitabh Bachchan Fans' Club. According to the fan club, the 'yagna' will continue till Bachchan recovers from the deadly coronavirus. Amitabh Bachchan was tested positive for corona on July 11. He is admitted to Nanavati hospital. Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were also tested positive for the virus.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:46Published
COVID-19: Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art of Amitabh Bachchan, wishes for speedy recovery [Video]

COVID-19: Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art of Amitabh Bachchan, wishes for speedy recovery

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik made sand art of megastar Amitabh Bachchan at Puri beach in Odisha on July 12. He wrote a message 'Millions of blessings with you' on it. Patnaik also wished speedy recovery of Bachchan family. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive for COVID-19 on July 11 while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were tested coronavirus positive on July 12. Jaya Bachchan's COVID-19 report was negative.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:21Published

Asansol Asansol Metropolitan City / Urban Agglomeration in West Bengal, India

West Bengal's Asansol coal workers hold protest against commercial mining [Video]

West Bengal's Asansol coal workers hold protest against commercial mining

Coal India workers began three-day strike from July 02 against auction of coal blocks to private parties. West Bengal's Asansol Coal workers held protest against it. 41 coal blocks were auctioned by the central government for commercial mining. Coal India trade unions have joined hands to revolt against the decision. Protestors have halted mining and production activities.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:27Published
Fire breaks out at furniture godown in WB's Asansol [Video]

Fire breaks out at furniture godown in WB's Asansol

A massive fire broke out at a furniture godown in West Bengal's Asansol on June 30. Three fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire. The incident took place in Chelidanga area of Asansol at around 01:00 am. Property worth lakhs has been destroyed in the fire at furniture godown. Reason of the fire is not known yet. More details are awaited in this regard.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:24Published
Hyderabad, Dehradun get pleasant rains, Bihar and WB brave heavy showers [Video]

Hyderabad, Dehradun get pleasant rains, Bihar and WB brave heavy showers

Monsoon has knocked over most of the states of the country. Parts of Hyderabad received pleasant rain on June 29. Rains also lashed Uttarakhand's Dehradun. India Meteorological Department has predicted "rain or thunderstorm or duststorm" in the city today. Patna also witnessed monsoon rains which dipped the temperature of city. Meanwhile, Bihar continued to reel under heavy rainfall which has created waterlogging in several parts. West Bengal's Asansol witnessed waterlogged roads after heavy rainfall in the city.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:01Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Early results show Moderna vaccine is safe [Video]

Early results show Moderna vaccine is safe

Moderna's experimental vaccine for COVID-19 showed it was safe and provoked immune responses in all 45 healthy volunteers in an ongoing early-stage study, U.S. researchers reported on Tuesday. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:35Published

India's Zydus begins human trials for potential Covid-19 vaccine

 Indian pharmaceutical company Zydus said on Wednesday it has started human studies for its potential Covid-19 vaccine. ​​ZyCoV-D, its plasmid DNA vaccine,..
IndiaTimes
Beloved Mythbusters Host Grant Imahara Dead At 49 [Video]

Beloved Mythbusters Host Grant Imahara Dead At 49

Mythbusters co-host Grant Imahara died on Monday at the age of 49. According to Gizmodo, Imahara reportedly died of a sudden brain aneurysm. The outpouring of grief over Imahara’s death on social media was immediate. There’s no indication yet that Imahara’s death was anything but a sudden tragedy, with no link to COVID-19. Both grieving friends and grateful viewers shared stories of how much he meant to them.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published

Bollywood Bollywood Hindi language film industry

Indian fans pray Bollywood superstar beats virus

 The 75-year-old Bollywood superstar is in hospital after testing positive for the virus.
BBC News

Coronavirus Live Updates: Florida Tops U.S. Record With Over 15,000 New Cases

 Education Secretary Betsy DeVos pushes for U.S. schools to reopen. Trump wears a mask publicly for the first time. And India’s latest surge includes a top..
NYTimes.com
Bollywood Mega Star In Hospital With COVID [Video]

Bollywood Mega Star In Hospital With COVID

CNN reports that Bollywood Legend Amitabh Bachchan has been hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus. The news was revealed Saturday from his official Twitter account. "I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities ..

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published

West Bengal West Bengal State in Eastern India

TMC, BJP supporters clash over Bengal BJP MLA's death case [Video]

TMC, BJP supporters clash over Bengal BJP MLA's death case

Following the shocking death incident of Bengal BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray, a clash had been ignited between Trinamool Congress and BJP supporters over the 12-hour 'bandh' called by BJP. Police have rushed to the pot to neutralize the situation between the angry supporters. Several vehicles have been vandalised during a clash. Bengal BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray was found hanging on July 13.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published
BJP delegation from West Bengal meets HM Shah on body of BJP MLA found hanging [Video]

BJP delegation from West Bengal meets HM Shah on body of BJP MLA found hanging

A BJP delegation from West Bengal and party's National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 14. The delegation demanded a CBI probe into the incident where body of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray was found hanging in Bindal near his village home. BJP is demanding for CBI enquiry in the matter.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published

Abhishek Bachchan Abhishek Bachchan Indian actor


Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Indian actress


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

As Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek are hospitalised all their shoots have been delayed

As Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek are hospitalised all their shoots have been delayed Since Saturday night, Twitter has been flooded with wishes of speedy recovery after Amitabh Bachchan...
Mid-Day - Published

Amitabh Bachchan's fans from Kolkata organises 'mahamritunjay yagna' for the speedy recovery of the actor and family from COVID-19

Amitabh Bachchan (77) and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan (44), are undergoing treatment at the...
Bollywood Life - Published

Anil Kapoor wishes Amitabh Bachchan a speedy recovery with a fun throwback video!

Amitabh Bachchan and actor son Abhishek tested positive for COVID-19 recently, leaving their...
Mid-Day - Published


Tweets about this

ANI_multimedia

ANI Multimedia Fans perform 'yagna' in WB’s Asansol for speedy recovery of #AmitabhBachchan from #Covid_19 https://t.co/n0PaBB8XGJ 54 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Big B shares poem from the hospital , thanks fans for prayers and wishes [Video]

Big B shares poem from the hospital , thanks fans for prayers and wishes

Ever since megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan were found Covid-19 positive wishes for their speedy recovery have been pouring in from all over the country.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:50Published
Worried fans pray for Amitabh Bachchan [Video]

Worried fans pray for Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan confirmed that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:38Published
Covid update: Amitabh treatment & message; Disneyland shut; WHO on 'old normal' [Video]

Covid update: Amitabh treatment & message; Disneyland shut; WHO on 'old normal'

From a progressive improvement in India's recovery rate, to the World Health Organisation warning that there's no return to the 'old normal' in the foreseeable future - here are the top updates on the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:27Published