Fans perform 'yagna' in WB's Asansol for speedy recovery of Amitabh Bachchan from COVID-19

The fans of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan organised 'yagna' in West Bengal's Asansol and prayed for his speedy recovery from COVID-19.

One of his fan said, "We are upset that Amitabh ji has contracted the infection.

We pray that everyone including him recovers soon." Amitabh Bachchan was tested COVID-19 positive on July 11.

Later, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and their daughter Aaradhya also tested positive.