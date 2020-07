Veteran says he was denied admission at Claremore facility

DAUGHTER OF A GREEN COUNTRYVETERAN SAYS.

HE WAS DENIEDADMISSION INTO THE CLAREMOREFACILITY.

OUR SIERRAPIZARRO WENT TO WORK ANDFOUND OUT.

THE PROBLEMCOMES DOWN TO THE AMOUNT OFAVAILABLE ROOMS AND BEDS.Mccool: "Hi, daddy.

How areyou?" "Hanging in there." APHONE CALL THROUGH A WINDOWIS HOW MANY FAMILIES VISITTHEIR LOVED ONES IN NURSINGHOMES NOW.McCool: "I love you." "Ilove you, too, mijita." THISIS LORRAINE MCCOOL AND HERDAD -- LEE POLANCO -- AVETERAN WHO SERVED FOR 27YEARS AS A COMBAT MEDIC INVIETNAM AND KOREA.McCool: "Volunteered.

Hedidn't get called intodraft, he volunteeredhimself for service to ourcountry.

It's frustratingnow that, when he has aright offered to him, he'sbeing treated like he nolonger has that right."POLANCO WAS RECENTLYHOSPITALIZED AND TREATED FORC-DIFF -- AN INTESTINALBACTERIAL INFECTION.

SINCEHIS RECOVERY... MCCOOL TRIEDTO ADMIT HIM INTO THECLAREMORE VETERANS CENTER.THAT DIDN'T WORK OUTBECAUSE.

SHE SAYS.

POLANCO'SC-DIFF DIAGNOSIS WAS WRITTENAS RECURRENT.LORRAINE MCCOOL, FATHERDENIED ENTRANCE INTOCLAREMORE VA "Becausewithout them writing incorrectly.

They don't wantto take him.

They see it asa risk.

They have to have aprivate room for him to beisolated." PRIVATE ROOMS AREIN SHORT SUPPLY.

A PUBLICINFORMATION OFFICER FOR THEOKLAHOMA DEPARTMENT OFVETERANS AFFAIRS SAYSADMISSION INTO CENTERS HAVESLOWED BECAUSE OF COVIDISOLATION PRECAUTIONS.

HESAYS EACH V-A CENTER HASREDUCED ROOM AND BEDCAPACITY TO MAKE WAY FORISOLATION UNITS.

ALSO.CENTERS MUST HAVE ANISOLATION BED FOR EACH NEWADMISSION TO QUARANTINE...AND MCCOOL SAYS SHE'S TRIEDTO GET POLANCO'S DIAGNOSISREVISED BY SAINT FRANCIS.UNTIL THEN.

THEY WORRY ABOUTTHE COST TO CONTINUE HISCARE AT PRIVATE NURSINGHOMES.MCCOOL: "'We can keep payingthis,' I said, 'but you'regoing to run out of money.'"Mccool: "He's earned thatright and it'll cost himzero dollars to get to theVA." A REP WITH SAINTFRANCIS TELLS ME THEY'REAWARE OF THE SITUATION ANDARE IN THE PROCESS OFASSISTING.

I'M SIERRAPIZARRO, 2 WORKS FOR YOU.