Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amid politicized pandemic, Fauci says 'trust me'
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:26s - Published
Amid politicized pandemic, Fauci says 'trust me'

Amid politicized pandemic, Fauci says 'trust me'

[NFA] Top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said Americans can trust him when he provides guidance on the coronavirus based on his track record, as tension between him and the White House over the president's handling of the outbreak.

This report produced by Chris Dignam.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Anthony Fauci Anthony Fauci American immunologist

Anthony Fauci has been wrong about everything I have interacted with him on: Peter Navarro

 On COVID-19, I listen with caution to Dr. Anthony Fauci's advice, writes trade adviser Peter Navarro, an assistant to President Donald Trump.
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump muzzling Dr. Anthony Fauci amid COVID-19 would be hazardous

 Anthony Fauci is an annoying coronavirus truth bomb that keeps going off in Donald Trump's garden party of falsehoods and blame shifting: Our view
USATODAY.com
Opening schools should be local decision -Fauci [Video]

Opening schools should be local decision -Fauci

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci on Tuesday said that decisions on whether to open schools in U.S. regions hit hard by the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak should be left to local officials.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:49Published

Trump fuels, then downplays, tensions with virus expert Fauci

 US President Donald Trump has said he has a "very good" working relationship with America's top infectious disease specialist, despite repeatedly undercutting..
WorldNews

Americans Americans Citizens or natives of the United States of America

Trump: 'What a terrible question to ask'

 Asked why black Americans are still being killed by police, the US president says: "So are white people."
BBC News
Serbia set to join US on EU's travel ban list, say sources in Brussels [Video]

Serbia set to join US on EU's travel ban list, say sources in Brussels

Serbians and Americans wanting to visit the EU are set for disappointment. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:50Published

Blow: American horror, starring Donald Trump

 I think I echo many Americans, and people of the world in general, when I say that I’m having a hard time fully grappling with the gravity of this moment. It..
WorldNews

'I hide in the bathroom and cry': Americans struggle with unemployment delays

 Thus far, just 57% of unemployment applications have been paid, according to The Century Foundation.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this