British DJ Goldie launches art exhibition featuring silver skull with gold teeth

Footage shows the art exhibition launched by British DJ Goldie - complete with a silver skull with gold teeth.

The graffiti murals have been put together by Clifford Price, originally from Walsall, West Mids., but who now lives in Thailand.

Aurum Gallery in Bangkok is hosting the work, including pieces from the musician, who was part of the UK's jungle and drum and bass rave scene in the 1990s.

Clifford - best known for his distinctive gold false teeth - said: ''The concept is very simple, it's a lot of international artists who never get here.

This area is very creative and I just wanted people here to see my favourite people and my favourite artists.

''Sit down and just look at the art, quietly, I think it's a very beautiful thing to do, stuff that you can't download.'' The gallery includes works from artists, including Vhils, Belin, Saturno, Ben Eine, Odeith, Bio and Crash.

On display are pieces such as Belin’s 'Mickey Confinament', Goldie’s own 'Apache Girl', as well as several pieces from Vhil’s 'Matters' series.