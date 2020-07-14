071420 11 pm

Facebook page.

C1 3 shooting tonight in georgetown.

We're talking to the man who called 9-1-1.

Anchors ad-lib goodbyes jimmy kimmel is next.

Now at 11...a shooting tonight in georgetown.

We're talking to the man who called 9-1-1.

Plus...international students at u-k can sleep more peacefully tonight...after a last minute change from the trump administration.

Jason: heat, humidity, showers, storms. it's all returning to central and eastern kentucky.

We'll track it hour by hour.

Good evening.

We're glad you're here tonight.

I'm veronica jean seltzer.

And i'm tom kenny.

We begin with a developing story..

People in lincoln county are shocked and saddened afer stanford mayor scottie ernst was killed in a mowing accident, according to lincoln county emergency management.

The interior journal reports the coroner is calling it a freak accident.

The report says it happened this afternoon on martin luther king boulevard.

The report says the mayor was mowing city property when the mower got on the edge of a creek bank with tall weeds...ernst got off the edge and the mower rolled over on top of him, asphyxiating him.

Funeral arrangements are pending for the lincoln county native who spent 14 years on the stanford city countil before being elected mayor in 2018.

Another devoping story.

This one from scott county... police say they are searching for a suspect after a shooting outside apartmets in georgetown.

According to investigators..

A person was shot, around seven tonight, near northern heights and maple street.

We talked to neighbors who say they heard several gunshots.

Brandon mitchell says he was walking out his door when he heard the shots.itchell: i was thinking it was justackers, i h, about 10-12 shots, j terally walking right past here when i heard that.

And that's when the guy ran up to me he actually, i didn't tell you this earlier, he actually wanted me to call 911 for him, so that's when i ran inside and did."

Police have not yet released a discription, of the suspect.

In louisville..

87 protesters have been arrested outside of the home of state attorney general daniel cameron.

L3: abc 36 news white 87 people arrested outside ag daniel cameron's home ..

During demonstrations toda ... according to abc affiliate..

Whas 11..

Protesters..

Demanding criminal charges for the officers involved in the shooting death of breonna taylor, sat outside of cameron's house this afternoon before they were arrested.

A new york-based social justice organization, led the demonstration from ballard high school to the home.

Cameron released a statement to whas11 news... saying a fair investigation continues in the breonna taylor case..

The attorney general also..

Says..

Today's protest at his house is not acceptable.

Weather animation forcht bank sky view here's a live look at the forcht bank skyview with current temperatures from across central kentucky.

Hour-by-hour forecast here's what you can expect, hour-by- hour.

Short weather ots image:right coronavirus in ky coronavirus in ky 3.jpg another near record high, for c1 3 kentucky.

Hour-by-hour forecast here's what you can expect, hour-by- hour.

Short weather ots image:right coronavirus in ky coronavirus in ky 3.jpg another near record high, for daily coronavirus cases in kentucky.

Governor andy beshear reported..

576 new covid-19 cases today.

..

The second highest reported in the commonwealth since the pandemic began.

The highest... was 625..

Reported in may, with 300..

From the green river correctional complex.

With today's new numbers..

There are now at least... 20,223 coronavirus cases in the state.

And that includes nine new children reported today..

Under five years old.

And the youngest,..

Just eleven months old.

"covid 19 is attacking us, and we are at war with this virus.

It threatens our lives, our livelihoods, and our very way of life.

" governor beshear today also announced six new deaths from the coronavirus.

The total number of people who have died from the virus in kentucky, is now... 635.

Ots image:left covid-19 in lexington coronavirus 4.jpg five more people have died from the coronavirus in lexington..

According to the health department..

The total number of people who have died in the thes now...38 .

The health department..

Also announced 58 new cases of covid-19 today..

The total number of positives in the city... is now... 2,134.

L3: abc 36 news white coronavirus testing continues at bctc ..

Bluegrass community and technical colleg ... governor andy beshear... is reminding people of the drive-thru, kroger coronavirus testing site...at bluegrass community and technical college, on newtown pike in lexington.

This week you can catch it through friday..

But you have to sign up for the b-c-t-c testing, on the kroger health website.

You can find a link to it... on l students across the country tonight are breathing a sigh of relief...after the trump administration took back a policy that would have forced students on visas back to their home country if their school went fully online because of covid-19.

Abc 36's monica harkins spoke to a doctoral student at the university of kentucky tonig ht...and as monica reports...today's decision provides a small piece of certainty during uncertain times.

### "sue roberts: it doesn't put our international students immediately in jeopardy.

So, that is a huge relief to us to our students and to everybody."

Sue roberts leads the international center at the university of kentucky...home base for the university's xxx international students.

She says the last week or so has been beyond stressful for students and staff.

"sue roberts; caused a great deal of anxiety and confusion, and just generally resulted in a lot of chaos," chaos because president trump's administration wanted to remove visas from students studying in the u-s if their university moved to online classes because of the coronavirus.

"melissa: i just like googling just to make sure that it was true, because i couldn't believe it."

Doctoral candidate melissa molho been researching plant viruses at the university of kentucky.

She was scheduled to graduate this august...but the pandemic forced her to stop her research and dissertation work..and then there was a moment she thought she would have to give up her 6 years of work at u-k.

"melissa: we're just going to be deported, because of something we cannot control" tuesday...just before a hearing with 17 universities suing the federal government..the trump administration said it's won't follow through on the policy.

"melissa:it was a big relief didn't need to choose between feel safe, or being in the country."

Feeling safe as in...feeling safe from coronavirus..if u-k this fall has to go to online learning only.

Right now, the university does expect to have in- person classes.

And roberts says keeping international students at u-k benefits more than just the student..it's helping solve problems and create opportunities.

"sue roberts; and that's what researchers research universities do they convene the best minds and the most eager learners from around the world to put that heads together on on a problem we're on a project.

So at the university of kentucky we value our international students."

In lexington, monica harkins abc 36.

### still to come..

The u.s. military withdrawing from bases in afghanistan.

And a little later..

The social media challenge..

That's left a waitress, with the surpise of a lifetime.

C1 3 coming up tomorrow on good morning kentucky.

Your tax returns are due!

What you need to know..

If you still have to file them..or pay them back.

Good morning kentucky... c1 3 lexngton.

Fs still img:dream-homeinfofull-720.jpg enter the raffle by july 31st... and you'll be eligible to win, the dream home, fs still img:dream-homekrogerf ull-720.jpg and the featured prize..

A $15-hundred dollar shopping spree at a kroger grocery store.

You'll also be in the drawing for the bonus prize... a john deere mower.

Tickets are only $100 dollar each.

The money from the raffle goes to st.

Jude children's reserch hospital.

Right now, construction crews are close to finsihing the st.jude dream home in the homeplace subdivision, off polo club boulevard.

The drawing for the home, and all the great prizes, is august 13th.

Call 1-800-382-7512 or go to dreamhome- dot-org to buy your raffle ticket today.

Weather reopen weather toss at the desk.

Main weather ad-libbing after weather.

Ots image:left fiery crash fire.jpg a driver pulled to safety after a fiery wreck in in c1 3 another nice day out there are you really enjoying this weathe i know it's been kind of tough from covert to who knows what's going on in your world but and know you going to get ... there this because were kentucky top were looking live right dow there for bank skyview this is read spray foam insulation camera not much going on and that's been the case all day long across the eastern part of the state the central part of the state we've enjoyed a lot o nice ... weather and the reason for that is because of a ridge of high pressure and is not just us enjoying the weather and extends south in the tennis ... the north in ohio here's a look at our time lapse over the past four hours and you'll notice some of those cumulus clouds the bubbled up ... but of course they're not growing high enough in the sky to get you any rain that change especially by thursday here's a look at current temperatures as of 11 o'clock it was 750 in jackson's have any to a mount sterling our friends and neighbors in london have any three in polasky county 70 and somerset frankfurt 710 and lemmings bird right around 74 here's what i'm expecting possibly they are in your backyard or wherever you live 930 mostly sunny and nice the wind from the south at about 5 to 10 miles per hour enjoy one more nice day before we have to deal with those pesky afternoon and evening showers and storms you know i'm talking about your neighbor gets it you don't your driving down the road you're dealing with an intense rain an a block away you got your sunshine here's a look at live hd radar to show you that i'm using the power of five always ... looking out for your family making sure you're safe and you'll notice no showers or storms or for that matter cloud across the entire states ... again ... here's a look at hour-by-hour forecast showing you look at th yellow line and you notice is that the goal of life thursday and especially's we go in the thursday night and friday at the ... better chance of rain here's what you been waiting for that 70 forecast your weekend it's always in view for your wednesday 93 ... heat and humidity really starting to increase as we go into the weekend and early next week so this is what your backyard thermometer might say but it's going to fill a lot hotter out there you know those typical summers here in central any stricken techie worked hard tree ... where it's a sweaty and you know just all ugliness breaks out ... bottom line expect that over the c1 3 county.

Ots image:left fiery crash fire.jpg a driver pulled to safety after a fiery wreck in in garrard county.

According to the lancaster ky police department..

This car went up in flames,..

After the driver lost control of it at a curve..

Reportedly while speeding this morning on u.s. 27 .

Officers say he sped past police..

Before hitting a truck head on and then a car.

Accoridng to investigators..

Two police officers who were behind him..

And pulled him out of his car after it caught fire..

Police say the driver was taken to u-k hospital... the people in the other two vehicles were taken to a hospital in danville.

The search continues for a man wanted for an armed robbery in menifee county.

In addition to the robbery..

State police say 44-year- old harlan mcintosh..

Is also wanted for kidnapping and rape in powell county.

According to k-s-p..

Mcintosh is considered armed and extremely dangerous.

State police say he could be driving..

A silver or grey...mazda tribute, with a tennessee license plate.

A golden alert, for a missing man from lexington has been canceled.

Jonathan patterson.jpg &lt;none&gt; &lt;none&gt; &lt;none&gt; according to police..

29, year old jonathan patterson...was found safe in north carolina.

Investigators say the golden alert was issued for him, after he was last seen at his home on saturday.

Ots image:right plans for a fence governors mansion 2 franfort.jpg kentucky is looking for someone to build a security fence around the governor's mansion.

The governor's office says state police requested the fence after a may rally... when armed protesters marched up to the mansion's front door.

We had abc 36's christy bollinger look into this for you and she reports the fence will be paid for...at least initially...with your money.......and not everyone thinks that's a good idea.

L3 christy: top story white l3: abc 36 news white fence going up around governor's mansion frankfort l3: abc 36 news white kevin real kentuckian l3: abc 36 news white fence going up around governor's mansion frankfort "some i spoke with say right now in the midst of a pandemic is not the best time to be funding a security fence project."

"it's a little hasty of andy to be doing this right now."

The governor's office says after this protest... when protesters crossed barriers to stand on the front porch of the mansion, called for beshear to come out..

Then proceeded to hang the governor in effigy... that's when ksp requested a fence be built.... "for the safety of the current and future first families.

Nat protest the state says it's soliciting construction bids through july 20th so it doesn't know what the fence will cost.

According to the governor's office...the initial cost will be paid with taxpayer money... out of the department for facilities and support services budget...but the private kentucky executive mansion foundation plans to vote on reimbursing the money.

People i spoke with about the fence, agree it's needed... but say now's not the time.

"if the next governor doesn't live there and we have a fence and it got paid for with tax dollars during a time when everybody is supposed to be suffering or surviving however it goes together yeah that might be something not to be remembered for."

One young mom i spoke with says she would do whatever, spend whatever to protect her two kids..

So she understands why the governor's family would want added protecon "no for their family."

The state believes kentucky's mansion is the only one in the nation without security fencing.

But some tell me there are way more important things to be funding..

Like unemployment help for those struggling with the state's system for months.

One questioned whether it would just be better for beshear's family to move.

"will he be remembered as the guy who fenced off the last mansion because he wanted to live there and he didn't have to."

Christy bollinger, abc 36 news.

The governor's office says it doesn't know yet when the fence might go up.

After the break..

Another airlilne..

Cutting flights..

And... a social media challenge..

Leads to a big surprise, for a waitress in virginia beach.

In your nation view..

Supreme rlworld d asclass s heheararcatr ththanan y y tou thihi.

Nk.

Clcc is n nbeumber r onone e tin thr hehearartststh.

Theyeyav savedeh tetes ams spspececiaiazelizedt cocolemplex x arheart t cacasest ad advavancncededec technhnogoy 'rwe're e ththe e tinationon e hearart t prprraogram m y25 ye.

Wewels also o hahaveveou your rd wiwi eth extxt mra meaeasusup ereveryoyonene p pterotectct.

E a a hehearart t ndcondititn,ia sesecoco ond opipionnion c cae nunumbmb oer on n uryour s.

Justice ruth bader ginsburg is back in the hospital.

L3: nation view white supreme court justice ruth bader ginsburg hospitalized according to a court spokesperson..

..

She's being treated for a possible infection.

The 87-year-old was taken to a hospital in d-c last night for fever and chills.

She was transferred to john's hopkins in baltimore for a procedure to clean out a bile duct stent, that was put in last august when she was being treated for pancreatic cancer.

In your worldview..

The pentagon says u-s troops have been pulled from five bases in afghanistan.

L3: world view white u.s. military withdraws from 5 afghanistan bases according to the pentagon..

The move is part of an agreement made between the u-s and the taliban earlier this year.

The deal laid out a 14-month timetable for the withdrawal of u-s military forces... its allies and coalition partners.

The u-s canada border is expected to remain closed until at least august 21, due to the pandemic.

According to the canadian government..

There will also be extended restrictions that include stepped-up enforcement and surveillance.

The border has been closed to all non- essential traffic since march.

Canadian prime minister justin trudeau is expected to formally announce the decision later this week.

Delta air lines has posted a two-point- eight billion dollar loss -- its worst loss in years.

Delta says as covid- 19 cases rise again, bookings are falling ... forcing the company to once again trim its flight schedule.

The airline had planned to add a thousand flights a day in august.

But delta's c-e-o says the carrier will now add only 500.

It comes amid rising coronavirus cases in the south -- and quarantine rules on travelers in the northeast.

According to delta..

17-thousand employees - almost 20 percent of its staff, have taken buyouts or early retirement packages.

Paying it forward, one social media challenge at a time.

A guy in ohio decided he wanted to do something nice for a stranger-- so he asked his family and friends to help him raise money, before his recent trip to virginia.

And as erin miller found out-- the surprise ended up being bigger..

Than what he had planned.

--reporter pkg-as follows-- natpop bell between the hustle and bustle of serving hungry customers at commune in virginia beach, you'll find small pops of beauty.

That beauty took a new form on friday when dan pew walked through the doors.

Dan pew, tipped $650: "i wanted to spread some love and positivity during the trip."

The ohio native was scrolling through social media when he came across the 'venmo challenge.'

Dan pew, tipped $650: "you ask your social media followers, your friends, your family, or businesses or anybody, and you say hey if you want to donate through 'venmo challenge' and then you donate and then you surprise a food service worker with a tip."

So he posted this: dan pew, tipped $650: "so we're going to virginia beach for vacation this week and we want to surprise a food service worker with a huge tip."

After putting the challenge out there, the internet got to work.

He racked up hundreds in just a few days and then on friday, after being helped by aubrey sykerbuyk, this happened..

Dan pew, tipped $650: "so listen, we're going to tip you $650 dollars."

Aubrey seykerbuyk, waitress: "oh my god!

Oh, no."

Dan pew, tipped $650: "absolutely.

So listen, let's make sure it's all here."

Aubrey seykerbuyk, waitress: "and he had like a wad of cash and started counting it out in front of me and i honestly didn't know like what was happening.

I didn't know if it was like a social experiment to see if i would take it or not."

It was no experiment.

Natpop counting money aubrey seykerbuyk, waitress: "my vision has been clouded by so much negativity just by everything going on recently and that little glimmer of kindness that i received yesterday was enough to just remind me that there is still good people, there are still good people in this world and we need more of them."

Even better, the other servers got a piece of the pie.

Chelsey miller, commune manager: "we all tip share so it kindad y going to be the case either so it was really awesome."

Aubrey seykerbuyk, waitress: "they had the means and they decided to help and that's all anybody can ask for right now."

Dan pew, tipped $650: "it's not about me, it's not about the money, it's about the message of spreading positivity and love."

That was erin miller reporting.

Next in sports..

Coach cal..

Talks more about his minority leadership initiative ..

And c1 3 final weather scratch-a-4cast here's your kentucky lottery c1 3 anchors ad-lib goodbyes jimmy kimmel is next.