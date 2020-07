Financial Focus for July 14

In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas.

Half of the malls in the US could be at risk of shuttering, especially after COVID-19 economic impacts.

Prices of consumer goods are on the rise.

In June the price of gas rose 12.3% nationally and the price of meat rose 5%.

