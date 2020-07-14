Tucson clinic part of Moderna's Phase 3 COVID-19 Vaccine Trials
Quality of Life Medical and Research Center in Tucson will be one of 87 clinics nationwide conducting Phase 3 trials of Moderna's mRNA-1273 COVID-19 vaccine.
Phase 3 Coronavirus Vaccine Trial To Go Ahead At UICPromising results were announced Tuesday for a possible COVID-19 vaccine made by Moderna, and Phase 3 trials will be held in part at the University of Illinois at Chicago. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar..
Moderna Coronavirus Vaccine Shows Promising Results In Phase 1Promising results were announced Tuesday for a possible COVID-19 vaccine with ties to Chicago.
Bio-Tech Company Moderna To Begin Final Phase Of COVID-19 Vaccine TestingThe bio-tech company Moderna will begin the final phase of testing its COVID-19 vaccine on July 27.