Tucson clinic part of Moderna's Phase 3 COVID-19 Vaccine Trials
Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 01:47s - Published
Tucson clinic part of Moderna's Phase 3 COVID-19 Vaccine Trials

Tucson clinic part of Moderna's Phase 3 COVID-19 Vaccine Trials

Quality of Life Medical and Research Center in Tucson will be one of 87 clinics nationwide conducting Phase 3 trials of Moderna's mRNA-1273 COVID-19 vaccine.

