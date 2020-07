Denver Mattress employee demands sick pay after testing positive for COVID-19 Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:17s - Published 6 days ago Denver Mattress employee demands sick pay after testing positive for COVID-19 The Denver Mattress warehouse is still open despite an active outbreak listed on Colorado's COVID-19 website. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend PROMISING SIGN.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Beau Jo's restaurant in Idaho Springs temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19



Beau Jo’s restaurant has been a tourist attraction in Idaho Springs for 47 years, but for the meantime, those wishing to stop for a bit will have to wait after a positive case of COVID-19 was.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:05 Published 2 weeks ago