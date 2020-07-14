Trump ends Hong Kong's preferential status

|
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Why US firms shouldn't 'freak out' yet over Hong KongAs US President Donald Trump targets China over Hong Kong, companies advised to "wait and see".
BBC News
Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened TodayThe Trump administration has ordered hospitals to bypass the C.D.C. with key virus data. Critics are sounding alarm bells.
NYTimes.com
Ronny Jackson, Ex-White House Doctor, Wins Texas House RunoffDr. Jackson, a Republican who was backed by President Trump and based his campaign around their close relationship, effectively stamped his ticket to Congress in..
NYTimes.com
Hong Kong Special administrative region of China
New York Times to move Hong Kong staff to Seoul over press freedom fearsThe paper warns the city's new security law is undermining Hong Kong as a global media hub.
BBC News
Trump Signs Bill, Order Rebuking China, and Slams BidenPresident Donald Trump on Tuesday signed legislation and an executive order that he said will hold China accountable for its oppressive actions against the..
WorldNews
