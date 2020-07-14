Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump ends Hong Kong's preferential status
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:58s - Published
Trump ends Hong Kong's preferential status

Trump ends Hong Kong's preferential status

President Donald Trump on Tuesday ordered an end to Hong Kong's special status under U.S. law to punish China for what he called "oppressive actions" against the former British colony.

Gloria Tso reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Why US firms shouldn't 'freak out' yet over Hong Kong

 As US President Donald Trump targets China over Hong Kong, companies advised to "wait and see".
BBC News

Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today

 The Trump administration has ordered hospitals to bypass the C.D.C. with key virus data. Critics are sounding alarm bells.
NYTimes.com

Ronny Jackson, Ex-White House Doctor, Wins Texas House Runoff

 Dr. Jackson, a Republican who was backed by President Trump and based his campaign around their close relationship, effectively stamped his ticket to Congress in..
NYTimes.com

Hong Kong Hong Kong Special administrative region of China

New York Times to move Hong Kong staff to Seoul over press freedom fears

 The paper warns the city's new security law is undermining Hong Kong as a global media hub.
BBC News

Trump Signs Bill, Order Rebuking China, and Slams Biden

 President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed legislation and an executive order that he said will hold China accountable for its oppressive actions against the..
WorldNews

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump ends Hong Kong's special status with US, sanctions China

The US president signed sanctions legislation targeting Chinese businesses and officials in the wake...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •Bangkok Post


China vows retaliation after Trump ends preferential status for Hong Kong

Analysts say that completely ending Hong Kong's special treatment could prove self-defeating for the...
Hindu - Published Also reported by •IndependentCBC.caSBSBBC NewsThe Age


Trump Signs Executive Order Against China, Ending Special Treatment of Hong Kong

Trump Signs Executive Order Against China, Ending Special Treatment of Hong Kong In a press conference, US President Donald Trump announced he signed an executive order ending Hong...
HNGN - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphSeattle TimesCBC.caBBC News



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Hong Kong's 'freedom has been taken away' [Video]

Hong Kong's 'freedom has been taken away'

The president signs an order and bill targeting China for "extinguishing Hong Kong's freedom".

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:28Published
Hong Kong Disneyland to Close Again Due to Coronavirus Concerns [Video]

Hong Kong Disneyland to Close Again Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Hong Kong Disneyland shutting down once again due to the coronavirus pandemic. The news comes as Florida's Disney World park reopens amid surging cases in the state.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:25Published
Hong Kong's Ronny Tong defends new security law [Video]

Hong Kong's Ronny Tong defends new security law

Ronny Tong, a member of the Hong Kong Executive Council says he is still fighting for democracy.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 02:40Published