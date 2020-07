Riverside County health officials reported 733 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and three additional fatalities Tuesday, but despite the numbers, some businesses are refusing to close down again — in defiance of state mandates.



Related videos from verified sources Four New States Added To Tri-State Area's Coronavirus Quarantine List



Four new states were added Tuesday to the tri-state area's quarantine list . This comes as coronavirus cases spike in 39 states and the CDC says the worst is still ahead of us; CBS2's Jessica Layton.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 03:25 Published 2 hours ago Wisconsin health leaders urge people to only leave home for essential trips as COVID cases spike



Wisconsin’s health leaders warn that now is the time to learn from other states’ mistakes as coronavirus cases begin to spike in the Badger State. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 01:47 Published 3 hours ago Can you get COVID-19 twice? Yes, but it's rare



As positive COVID-19 cases in our state continue to climb, some who have already been infected are asking if they can get the coronavirus a second time? The simple answer is yes. Although rare,.. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 01:39 Published 4 hours ago