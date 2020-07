VISA policy for foreign students: Why did US IT firms, colleges want a reversal? | Oneindia News

International students in the US can breathe a sigh of relief.

The Trump administration has now rescinded its July 6 rule which temporarily barred international students from staying in the US if their entire curricula had shifted online.

This rule had sparked a huge outcry among institutes, IT companies and the student community.

