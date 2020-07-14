Butte County, along with every other county in California, was ordered to close indoor dining, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums, and all bars -- immediately, but more closures may be on the horizon.

Butte County cases may pass criteria to place the county on the state's watchlist

With rapidly increasing numbers of confirmed cases in butte county, public health officials today held a press conference to address not only the governor's new order, but what the impact would be, should butte county be added to the state's watch list.

California was taking steps towards reopening this summer.

But in the middle of stage three, the state took a stepback.

Now, in butte county, even more closures may be on the horizon.

"the announcement from the governor yesterday was a statewide closure."

"even for butte county who is not on the monitoring list, our businesses still have to comply with the closure list that they put into place yesterday."

Currently, 30 counties are on the state's monitoring list, including glenn county.

For those counties the new shutdowns are even more severe..

They include nail and hair salons, places of worship, gyms and malls.

"so we're not on the monitoring list yet."

Not yet.

But butte county's rapidly rising count of confirmed cases may place it on that list soon.

The threshold is is 100 new cases per 100,000 people over 14 days.

"it has now been determined by the state that once a county gets put on the monitoring list and they stay on it for three consectutive days, then they will not be able to reopen at all.

It requires a state change in order for those businesses to reopen."

Butte county has reported 100 new cases so far this week.

Unofficially, if you do the math, that puts butte county over the threshold at 11* cases as of tuesday.

Butte county health director danette york says butte county making the state's watchlist -- is only a matter of time.

"if we get to the 100 per 100,000 over the past 14 days, we will be added to the monitoring list."

Because the state does not yet include today's numbers, butte county has not "officially" reached the threshold.

Once it does, though, state leaders will inform county leaders.

Butte will then join 30 other counties and close nail and hair salons, gyms, places of worship, and malls.

By comparison, shasta county is only at 48 cases per 100-thousand people right now.

And glenn county, which again*i* on the watch list is at 255 per 100- thousand.

