Glee's creators set up a college fund for Naya Rivera's son
'Glee's creators have set up a college fund for Naya Rivera's four-year-old son Josey, after she died at the age of 33.
Death Of 'Glee' Actress Naya Rivera Ruled Accidental DrowningThe Ventura County Medical Examiner's office confirmed "Glee" actress Naya Rivera accidentally drowned in Lake Piru days before her body was found.
Naya Rivera's family: Heaven has gained a sassy angelNaya Rivera's family says heaven has gained a "sassy angel" as they thanked fans for their love and prayers in their first statement since her death.
Naya Rivera's cause of death confirmed as drowning.Naya Rivera's cause of death has been confirmed as drowning.