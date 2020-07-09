Global  
 

Glee's creators set up a college fund for Naya Rivera's son
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Glee's creators set up a college fund for Naya Rivera's son

Glee's creators set up a college fund for Naya Rivera's son

'Glee's creators have set up a college fund for Naya Rivera's four-year-old son Josey, after she died at the age of 33.

