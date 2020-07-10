Face coverings to become compulsory in England shops
As government tries to coax people from their homes and back to the shops, they hope making masks mandatory will help bolster the economy.
Royal Society president welcomes new guidance on masks in shopsRoyal Society president Venkatraman Ramakrishnan reacts to the Government's announcement that face coverings will become mandatory in shops in England from July 24.Anyone failing to comply with the..
Hancock announces that face coverings will be compulsory in England’s shopsHealth Secretary Matt Hancock formally announces that face covering are to become compulsory in shops in England and those who fail to comply with the order from July 24 could face a fine of up to..
Face coverings: What you need to knowAfter weeks of mixed messages, the Government has announced it will soon be mandatory to wear a face covering in supermarkets and other shops in England.Here is what you need to know about the new..