Trump takes credit for convincing UK to ban China’s Huawei
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Donald Trump has appeared to take credit for having “convinced many countries”, including the UK, not to use Huawei after Boris Johnson ordered a ban on the Chinese firm being involved in the country’s 5G network.

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump ends Hong Kong's preferential status [Video]

Trump ends Hong Kong's preferential status

President Donald Trump on Tuesday ordered an end to Hong Kong's special status under U.S. law to punish China for what he called "oppressive actions" against the former British colony. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:58Published

Why US firms shouldn't 'freak out' yet over Hong Kong

 As US President Donald Trump targets China over Hong Kong, companies advised to "wait and see".
BBC News

Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today

 The Trump administration has ordered hospitals to bypass the C.D.C. with key virus data. Critics are sounding alarm bells.
NYTimes.com

Huawei Huawei Chinese technology company

UK's Huawei 5G network ban 'disappointing and wrong'

 China's ambassador to the UK hits out at the move to exclude Huawei from Britain's 5G networks.
BBC News

Britain bans China’s Huawei, handing US big win

 The policy reversal hands a long-sought victory to US President Donald Trump’s administration in its geopolitical tug-of-war with China. The White House said..
WorldNews
UK bans purchase of 5G equipment from Huawei [Video]

UK bans purchase of 5G equipment from Huawei

The move against Huawei will please the US, which has been pressuring the UK to act.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 04:56Published
IDS: It’s the right thing to do but there are problems [Video]

IDS: It’s the right thing to do but there are problems

Conservative MP Iain Duncan Smith says the government's Huawei ban is the right thing to do, but there are problems within the Oliver Dowden's statement that need to be addressed. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:06Published

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

London mayor: Government messaging on face coverings 'shambolic' [Video]

London mayor: Government messaging on face coverings 'shambolic'

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan heavily criticises Boris Johnson's Government for its apparent mixed public messaging on face coverings, calling it 'a shambles'.He also adds that he hasn't met or spoken to the Prime Minister since a Cobra meeting in May and shares his view on the viability of local lockdowns in London.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:58Published

Anger as most overseas care workers must still pay upfront fees to fund NHS, despite Boris Johnson's promise to exempt them

 Six-month wait for refunds attacked as perpetuating 'unjust financial burden' for lowly-paid staff
Independent
UK to purge Huawei from 5G by 2027 [Video]

UK to purge Huawei from 5G by 2027

Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered Huawei equipment to be purged completely from Britain's 5G network by 2027, risking the ire of China by signaling that the world's biggest telecoms equipment maker is no longer welcome in the West. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:05Published
UK's long relationship with Huawei may soon be over [Video]

UK's long relationship with Huawei may soon be over

Boris Johnson set to curb Chinese tech giant's 5G plan.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:38Published

