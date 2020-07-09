Trump takes credit for convincing UK to ban China’s Huawei

Donald Trump has appeared to take credit for having “convinced many countries”, including the UK, not to use Huawei after Boris Johnson ordered a ban on the Chinese firm being involved in the country’s 5G network.

UK's long relationship with Huawei may soon be over Boris Johnson set to curb Chinese tech giant's 5G plan.

UK to purge Huawei from 5G by 2027 Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered Huawei equipment to be purged completely from Britain's 5G network by 2027, risking the ire of China by signaling that the world's biggest telecoms equipment maker is no longer welcome in the West. Ciara Lee reports

Six-month wait for refunds attacked as perpetuating 'unjust financial burden' for lowly-paid staff

London mayor: Government messaging on face coverings 'shambolic' Mayor of London Sadiq Khan heavily criticises Boris Johnson's Government for its apparent mixed public messaging on face coverings, calling it 'a shambles'.He also adds that he hasn't met or spoken to the Prime Minister since a Cobra meeting in May and shares his view on the viability of local lockdowns in London.

IDS: It’s the right thing to do but there are problems Conservative MP Iain Duncan Smith says the government's Huawei ban is the right thing to do, but there are problems within the Oliver Dowden's statement that need to be addressed. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

UK bans purchase of 5G equipment from Huawei The move against Huawei will please the US, which has been pressuring the UK to act.

The policy reversal hands a long-sought victory to US President Donald Trump’s administration in its geopolitical tug-of-war with China. The White House said..

China's ambassador to the UK hits out at the move to exclude Huawei from Britain's 5G networks.

The Trump administration has ordered hospitals to bypass the C.D.C. with key virus data. Critics are sounding alarm bells.

As US President Donald Trump targets China over Hong Kong, companies advised to "wait and see".

Trump ends Hong Kong's preferential status President Donald Trump on Tuesday ordered an end to Hong Kong's special status under U.S. law to punish China for what he called "oppressive actions" against the former British colony. Gloria Tso reports.