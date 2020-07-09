Global  
 

Trump on UK's Huawei ban: 'I did this myself'
Trump on UK's Huawei ban: 'I did this myself'

Trump on UK's Huawei ban: 'I did this myself'

U.S. President Donald Trump said that he was responsible for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to ban Huawei from Britain's 5G network from the end of 2027.

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump takes credit for convincing UK to ban China’s Huawei [Video]

Trump takes credit for convincing UK to ban China’s Huawei

Donald Trump has appeared to take credit for having “convinced many countries”, including the UK, not to use Huawei after Boris Johnson ordered a ban on the Chinese firm being involved in the country’s 5G network.

China vows retaliation after Trump ends preferential status for HK

 Shares President Donald Trump on Tuesday ordered an end to Hong Kong's special status under US law to punish China for what he called "oppressive actions"..
WorldNews
Trump ends Hong Kong's preferential status [Video]

Trump ends Hong Kong's preferential status

President Donald Trump on Tuesday ordered an end to Hong Kong's special status under U.S. law to punish China for what he called "oppressive actions" against the former British colony. Gloria Tso reports.

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

London mayor: Government messaging on face coverings 'shambolic' [Video]

London mayor: Government messaging on face coverings 'shambolic'

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan heavily criticises Boris Johnson's Government for its apparent mixed public messaging on face coverings, calling it 'a shambles'.He also adds that he hasn't met or spoken to the Prime Minister since a Cobra meeting in May and shares his view on the viability of local lockdowns in London.

Anger as most overseas care workers must still pay upfront fees to fund NHS, despite Boris Johnson's promise to exempt them

 Six-month wait for refunds attacked as perpetuating 'unjust financial burden' for lowly-paid staff
Independent
UK to purge Huawei from 5G by 2027 [Video]

UK to purge Huawei from 5G by 2027

Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered Huawei equipment to be purged completely from Britain's 5G network by 2027, risking the ire of China by signaling that the world's biggest telecoms equipment maker is no longer welcome in the West. Ciara Lee reports

Huawei Huawei Chinese technology company

UK's Huawei 5G network ban 'disappointing and wrong'

 China's ambassador to the UK hits out at the move to exclude Huawei from Britain's 5G networks.
BBC News

Britain bans China’s Huawei, handing US big win

 The policy reversal hands a long-sought victory to US President Donald Trump’s administration in its geopolitical tug-of-war with China. The White House said..
WorldNews
UK bans purchase of 5G equipment from Huawei [Video]

UK bans purchase of 5G equipment from Huawei

The move against Huawei will please the US, which has been pressuring the UK to act.

