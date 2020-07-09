Trump on UK's Huawei ban: 'I did this myself'

|
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump takes credit for convincing UK to ban China’s Huawei
China vows retaliation after Trump ends preferential status for HKShares President Donald Trump on Tuesday ordered an end to Hong Kong's special status under US law to punish China for what he called "oppressive actions"..
Trump ends Hong Kong's preferential status
Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
London mayor: Government messaging on face coverings 'shambolic'
Anger as most overseas care workers must still pay upfront fees to fund NHS, despite Boris Johnson's promise to exempt themSix-month wait for refunds attacked as perpetuating 'unjust financial burden' for lowly-paid staff
UK to purge Huawei from 5G by 2027
Huawei Chinese technology company
UK's Huawei 5G network ban 'disappointing and wrong'China's ambassador to the UK hits out at the move to exclude Huawei from Britain's 5G networks.
Britain bans China’s Huawei, handing US big winThe policy reversal hands a long-sought victory to US President Donald Trump’s administration in its geopolitical tug-of-war with China. The White House said..
UK bans purchase of 5G equipment from Huawei
