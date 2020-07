HT Salutes: Delhi poet who arranges free mental health counselling sessions

This Delhi-based poet and content writer has been arranging free mental health counselling sessions.

Ankit Gupta pays for therapy sessions for those who can’t afford it.

Gupta says that Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide triggered him to help others.

Watch the full video to know more about the story.

Hindustan Times and Facebook have partnered to bring you the next 15 stories of HT Salutes.

HT is solely responsible for the editorial content of this series.