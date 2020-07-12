Early Trials For Coronavirus Vaccine Show "Promise"

A COVID-19 vaccine has been found to induce immune responses in some volunteers.

The vaccine was developed by Moderna and the National Institutes of Health reports CNN.

Immune responses were detected in all of the volunteers who received it in a Phase 1 study.

These early results showed that the vaccine worked to trigger an immune response with mild side effects.

The side effects include fatigue, chills, headache, muscle pain, pain at the injection site.

This is now the first US vaccine candidate to publish results in a peer-reviewed medical journal.

The vaccine is expected to begin later this month a large Phase 3 trial.