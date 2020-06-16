Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Edward Colston statue replaced by sculpture of black protester
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Edward Colston statue replaced by sculpture of black protester

Edward Colston statue replaced by sculpture of black protester

A sculpture of a black woman who took part in a Black Lives Matter protest in Bristol has been erected on the plinth where a statue of slave trader Edward Colston used to stand.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Edward Colston Edward Colston British merchant, politician, philanthropist and slave trader

Black Lives Matter protester statue appears on Edward Colston plinth

 The figure of Black Lives Matter protester Jen Reid appeared in Bristol early on Wednesday.
BBC News

Edward Colston statue replaced by sculpture of Black Lives Matter protester

 Artist Marc Quinn leads secret mission to install resin-and-steel figure of Jen Reid at site of toppled Bristol slave trader The hated statue of slave trader..
WorldNews

Edward Colston statue in Bristol replaced by resin sculpture of Black Lives Matter protester

 The statue of slave-trader Edward Colston that was toppled in Bristol last month has been replaced with a resin sculpture of a Black Lives Matter protester in a..
Independent
Who was Edward Colston, why was his statue toppled? [Video]

Who was Edward Colston, why was his statue toppled?

Edward Colston becomes symbol for UK's Black Lives Matter movement as his statue is brought down in Bristol.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:14Published

Black Lives Matter Black Lives Matter Social movement originating in the United States

Black Lives Matter street mural in front of Trump Tower vandalized with red paint

 A man was recorded throwing red paint onto the Black Lives Matter mural that was painted on the street in front Trump Tower in New York City.
 
USATODAY.com

Bristol Bristol City and county in England

Vocal Works Gospel Choir will perform despite lockdown

 The choir had a huge George Michael tribute planned in Bristol, but Covid-19 curtailed their fun.
BBC News

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Edward Colston statue replaced by sculpture of Black Lives Matter protester

Edward Colston statue replaced by sculpture of Black Lives Matter protester Artist Marc Quinn leads secret mission to install resin-and-steel figure of Jen Reid at site of...
WorldNews - Published

Sculpture of black protester installed on plinth on Edward Colston statue

A sculpture of a black woman who took part in a Black Lives Matter protest in Bristol has been...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •BBC News



Tweets about this

shansynth

shan RT @ajplus: A statue of a Black Lives Matter protester has replaced a monument of a slaver. Demonstrators dumped the statue of Edward Cols… 2 seconds ago

x_ade09

A RT @_StevenKavuma: This is beautiful. Edward Colston statue replaced by sculpture of Black Lives Matter protester | The Guardian https://… 4 seconds ago

Jack23Drayton

Moses RT @SkyNews: Edward Colston statue replaced by sculpture of Black Lives Matter protester https://t.co/KamnfZDWiC 5 seconds ago

Triplestrength3

Me Myself I. RT @BarristerAbi: Edward Colston statue replaced by sculpture of Black Lives Matter protester https://t.co/w37iyvHiR1 6 seconds ago

JohnMcE36079694

John mc ewan RT @LeftWingSociety: The statue of slave trader Edward Colston has been replaced in Bristol this morning with a sculpture of Black Lives Ma… 8 seconds ago

AFRICASeenHeard

AFRICA: Seen & Heard Edward Colston statue replaced with sculpture of Black Lives Matter protester https://t.co/XOwthJiObp via @MetroUK 8 seconds ago

SandyJam8

Sandy Jamieson Amazing https://t.co/1weXBzgQ4J 8 seconds ago

_JMiller14

Jonathan RT @guardian: Edward Colston statue replaced by sculpture of Black Lives Matter protester https://t.co/pfcO8hSVFr 11 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Robert Milligan: London statue of 18th-century slaver removed [Video]

Robert Milligan: London statue of 18th-century slaver removed

Move comes as London mayor says he is setting up commission to ensure UK capital's monuments reflected its diversity.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:52Published
"Right-wing vlogger" escorted by police away from London BLM march [Video]

"Right-wing vlogger" escorted by police away from London BLM march

A man alleged to be a "right-wing vlogger" was escorted by police away from Black Lives Matter protesters in Parliament Square in London on Saturday (June 20th) after he was heard defending Winston..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:50Published
Man shot in New Mexico protest over sculpture [Video]

Man shot in New Mexico protest over sculpture

[NFA] Activists blamed members of a heavily-armed volunteer militia for instigating violence after demonstrators tried to pull down an Albuquerque monument. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:24Published