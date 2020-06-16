Edward Colston statue replaced by sculpture of black protester Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:59s - Published 5 minutes ago Edward Colston statue replaced by sculpture of black protester A sculpture of a black woman who took part in a Black Lives Matter protest in Bristol has been erected on the plinth where a statue of slave trader Edward Colston used to stand. 0

