Edward Colston statue replaced by sculpture of black protester

Edward Colston British merchant, politician, philanthropist and slave trader
Black Lives Matter protester statue appears on Edward Colston plinth
The figure of Black Lives Matter protester Jen Reid appeared in Bristol early on Wednesday.
BBC News
Edward Colston statue replaced by sculpture of Black Lives Matter protester
Artist Marc Quinn leads secret mission to install resin-and-steel figure of Jen Reid at site of toppled Bristol slave trader
WorldNews
Edward Colston statue in Bristol replaced by resin sculpture of Black Lives Matter protester
The statue of slave-trader Edward Colston that was toppled in Bristol last month has been replaced with a resin sculpture of a Black Lives Matter protester
Independent
Who was Edward Colston, why was his statue toppled?
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:14Published
Black Lives Matter Social movement originating in the United States
Black Lives Matter street mural in front of Trump Tower vandalized with red paint
A man was recorded throwing red paint onto the Black Lives Matter mural that was painted on the street in front Trump Tower in New York City.
USATODAY.com
Bristol City and county in England
Vocal Works Gospel Choir will perform despite lockdown
The choir had a huge George Michael tribute planned in Bristol, but Covid-19 curtailed their fun.
BBC News
