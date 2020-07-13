Global  
 

Naya Rivera's drowning death confirmed
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO
Naya Rivera's drowning death confirmed

Naya Rivera's drowning death confirmed

Coroners' officials in Ventura County, California have confirmed drowning was the cause of Naya Rivera's death.

Naya Rivera's Autopsy Confirms She Died From Drowning [Video]

Naya Rivera's Autopsy Confirms She Died From Drowning

An autopsy has been issued by the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office. It has officially ruled that actress Naya Rivera died as a result of drowning. "The autopsy findings are consistent with a drowning and the condition of the body is consistent with the time that she was submerged. Official press release No traumatic injuries or disease processes were identified at autopsy according to CNN. Rivera, 33, vanished last week from Lake Piru in Southern California's Ventura County.

Glee's creators set up a college fund for Naya Rivera's son [Video]

Glee's creators set up a college fund for Naya Rivera's son

'Glee's creators have set up a college fund for Naya Rivera's four-year-old son Josey, after she died at the age of 33.

Tragedy Strikes 'Glee' Cast Once More: Naya Rivera Found Dead At 33 [Video]

Tragedy Strikes 'Glee' Cast Once More: Naya Rivera Found Dead At 33

Naya Rivera shot to stardom playing Santana Lopez on the hit series 'Glee.' CNN reports her body was found on Monday, following a six-day search. Rivera went missing during a boat ride with her 4-year-old son. She was 33. She had rented a pontoon boat for the afternoon, on Lake Piru in Ventura County, California. Her body was found Monday, which also marked the seventh anniversary of the death of her "Glee" co-star, Cory Monteith.

Body of 'Glee' actress Rivera found in CA lake: Sheriff [Video]

Body of 'Glee' actress Rivera found in CA lake: Sheriff

A body recovered from a lake in California is that of missing "Glee" actress Naya Rivera, Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub told a news conference on Monday.

