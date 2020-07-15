Knowledge alone is not enough, skill is needed: PM Modi

|
|
Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India
On United Nations' 75th anniversary, PM Narendra Modi to virtually deliver keynote address in New YorkThis comes as an important bit of development as it will be Prime Minister Modi's first speech at the UN after India's Security Council win
DNA
DNA
DNA
'Mantra to be relevant is to skill, reskill & upskill': PM Modi delivers video address on World Youth Skills DayThe day marks the 5th anniversary of the launch of Skill India Mission.
DNA
|
|
