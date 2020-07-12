Global  
 

Death of Lisa Marie Presley's son ruled a suic*de
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s
Death of Lisa Marie Presley's son ruled a suic*de

Death of Lisa Marie Presley's son ruled a suic*de

Los Angeles coroners have officially ruled the death of Lisa Marie Presley's son a suic*de.

Lisa Marie Presley Lisa Marie Presley American singer-song-writer and daughter of Elvis Presley

Lisa Marie Presley devastated over son's death [Video]

Lisa Marie Presley devastated over son's death

Lisa Marie Presley is "beyond devastated" after her 27-year-old son Benjamin took his own life.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 00:58
Lisa Maria Presley's son de*d from apparent su*cide [Video]

Lisa Maria Presley's son de*d from apparent su*cide

The grandson of Elvis Prestley was reportedly found de*d in California on Sunday from a self inflicted g*nshot wound.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:43

Los Angeles Los Angeles City in California

Trump slams Los Angeles for 'terrible decision' to keep schools closed

 President Donald Trump took aim at Los Angeles school officials for what he called a terrible decision this week to keep classrooms closed this fall amid the..
WorldNews
Max Greenfield On Parenting In 2020 [Video]

Max Greenfield On Parenting In 2020

Max Greenfield is known for his role as funny playboy Schmidt on “New Girl,” but during the COVID-19 pandemic, he’s made headlines for his antics as a dad. The actor and his wife, Tess Sanchez, have an 11-year-old daughter, Lilly, and 5-year-old son, Ozzie. While the family was locked down at home in Los Angeles, Greenfield shared videos of his attempts to help Lilly with her homeschool work. The result was pure comedy gold.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33

Los Angeles Covid-19 threat level 'on the border of going to red,' mayor says

 The city and county of Los Angeles confirmed on Monday that they will comply...
WorldNews

Lisa Marie Presley's Son Benjamin Keough's Cause of Death Revealed

Benjamin Keough's cause of death has been revealed, just days after his passing. The son of Lisa...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •BBC News•USATODAY.com•TMZ.com•Mid-Day•WorldNews


Grandson of Elvis Presley has died at age 27, agent says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The son of Lisa Marie Presley has died. He was 27. Presley’s representative...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •CBS News



NME

NME Keough was the son of Lisa Marie Presley and musician Danny Keough https://t.co/XiEMuJbQNS 9 minutes ago

ludovicchoupo

ludovic choupo Benjamin Keough's Cause Of Death: Lisa Marie Presley's Son Died By Suicide, Police Confirm https://t.co/MQuEHXBpX7 57 minutes ago

tnewberry51

Terry Newberry RT @DailyCaller: Report: Lisa Marie Presley’s Son Struggled With Alcohol And Drugs Before Death https://t.co/ZUaEyT2zBl 57 minutes ago

Echoingwalls

Echoingwalls Music Death of Lisa Marie Presley's son ruled a suicide - … https://t.co/z3z30hHAWj https://t.co/PQv37jBs1A 2 hours ago

StateStatus_OR

StateStatus OR Lisa Marie Presley's Son Benjamin Keough's Cause of Death | E! News - E! News https://t.co/k2im7OwdUM 2 hours ago

inotech_3d

INOTECH3D 💯⛽️🔥💨 Benjamin Keough’s Official Cause of Death Revealed The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday rel… https://t.co/0zCVAdw4wX 2 hours ago

gen21argentina

gen21 Death of Lisa Marie Presley's son ruled a suicide 2 hours ago

StateStatus_LA

StateStatus LA Lisa Marie Presley's Son Benjamin Keough's Cause of Death | E! News - E! News https://t.co/0DreKoyr8E 2 hours ago


Naya Rivera Spent Her Final Moments Saving Her Son, Investigators Say [Video]

Naya Rivera Spent Her Final Moments Saving Her Son, Investigators Say

Naya Rivera Spent Her Final Moments Saving Her Son, Investigators Say Ventura County authorities have spoken out about the tragic death of Naya Rivera and what they believe were her final moments...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:12
Maryland Mother Shannon Reese Thompson Charged In Death Of Infant Son [Video]

Maryland Mother Shannon Reese Thompson Charged In Death Of Infant Son

A 34-year-old mother from Maryland was charged in the death of her infant son. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:26
Kelly Preston Dies Of Breast Cancer At 57, John Travolta Pays Tribute To 'Courageous' Wife [Video]

Kelly Preston Dies Of Breast Cancer At 57, John Travolta Pays Tribute To 'Courageous' Wife

John Travolta revealed to the world that his wife and actress, Kelly Preston, has died following a two-year battle with breast cancer. Plus, another tragic loss in Hollywood as Lisa Marie Presley's son..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:13