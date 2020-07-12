Death of Lisa Marie Presley's son ruled a suic*de

Max Greenfield On Parenting In 2020



Max Greenfield is known for his role as funny playboy Schmidt on “New Girl,” but during the COVID-19 pandemic, he’s made headlines for his antics as a dad. The actor and his wife, Tess Sanchez, have an 11-year-old daughter, Lilly, and 5-year-old son, Ozzie. While the family was locked down at home in Los Angeles, Greenfield shared videos of his attempts to help Lilly with her homeschool work. The result was pure comedy gold.

