Ancient Aztec ruins found in Mexico City
Ancient Aztec ruins found in Mexico City
Mexican archaeologists have unearthed the remains of the former residences of Aztec ruler Axayacatl and Spanish conqueror Hernan Cortes in downtown Mexico City, officials announced on Monday.
Gloria Tso has more.
