Ancient Aztec ruins found in Mexico City
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:22s - Published
Ancient Aztec ruins found in Mexico City

Ancient Aztec ruins found in Mexico City

Mexican archaeologists have unearthed the remains of the former residences of Aztec ruler Axayacatl and Spanish conqueror Hernan Cortes in downtown Mexico City, officials announced on Monday.

Gloria Tso has more.

Mexico City Mexico City Capital of Mexico

Remains of Aztec palace, house built by Hernán Cortés found near Mexico City plaza

 Mexican officials said the remains of the Aztec palace and house built by Hernán Cortés were found near the Plaza del Zócalo.
USATODAY.com

Aztec palace's remains uncovered off Mexico City's main Zócalo plaza

 The location of ruler Axayácatl's palace was later used by Spanish conquistador Hernán Cortés.
BBC News

Mexican president thanks Trump for not mentioning border wall at summit

 MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday expressed gratitude to Donald Trump for avoiding in public the thorny subject of the U.S...
WorldNews

Most Mexicans say country should be closer to U.S., poll shows

 MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - More Mexicans have warmed to the idea of closer ties with the United States just as President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador lines up his..
WorldNews

Axayacatl Axayacatl 6Th Tlatoani of Tenochtitlan


