Depp and Heard arrive for day seven of libel trial

Johnny Depp American actor, film producer, and musician
Johnny Depp 'insulted by Amber Heard during Bahamas trip', says his employeeThe sixth day of a libel case hears that Amber Heard "berated" her then partner on a Christmas trip.
BBC News
Amber Heard called Johnny Depp 'washed up' and 'fat' and was physically aggressive towards him, manager of actor's private island allegesEmployee claims star was 'unusually kind man' whom she had never seen be 'violent or aggressive' with ex-wife
Independent
Johnny Depp security guard tells jury he made up story about actor's severed finger to 'protect' Amber HeardMalcolm Connolly tells court he was sent to 'extract' actor from argument with ex-wife in Australia
Independent
Pic of Johnny Depp Covered in Ice Cream Emerges Online Amid Libel Trial Against the SunPirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp is currently suing British newspaper The Sun over a 2018 article referring to him as a “wife-beater” following the..
WorldNews
Amber Heard American actress
Royal Courts of Justice court building in London, England
News UK British newspaper publisher and wholly owned subsidiary of the American mass media conglomerate News Corp
Facebook American online social networking service
