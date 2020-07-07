Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Depp and Heard arrive for day seven of libel trial
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:51s - Published
Depp and Heard arrive for day seven of libel trial

Depp and Heard arrive for day seven of libel trial

Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard arrive at the Royal Courts of Justice on the seventh day of the actor's libel action against News Group Newspapers.

Report by Bassaneseg.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Johnny Depp Johnny Depp American actor, film producer, and musician

Johnny Depp 'insulted by Amber Heard during Bahamas trip', says his employee

 The sixth day of a libel case hears that Amber Heard "berated" her then partner on a Christmas trip.
BBC News

Amber Heard called Johnny Depp 'washed up' and 'fat' and was physically aggressive towards him, manager of actor's private island alleges

 Employee claims star was 'unusually kind man' whom she had never seen be 'violent or aggressive' with ex-wife
Independent

Johnny Depp security guard tells jury he made up story about actor's severed finger to 'protect' Amber Heard

 Malcolm Connolly tells court he was sent to 'extract' actor from argument with ex-wife in Australia
Independent

Pic of Johnny Depp Covered in Ice Cream Emerges Online Amid Libel Trial Against the Sun

 Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp is currently suing British newspaper The Sun over a 2018 article referring to him as a “wife-beater” following the..
WorldNews

Amber Heard Amber Heard American actress


Royal Courts of Justice Royal Courts of Justice court building in London, England

Depp arrives for day six of libel case [Video]

Depp arrives for day six of libel case

Johnny Depp arrives for day six of his libel action against News Group Newspapers as the case continues at the Royal Courts of Justice in London. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:09Published
Amber Heard arrives at court [Video]

Amber Heard arrives at court

Amber Heard arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice in London as Johnny Depp’s libel trial against The Sun enters its second week. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:32Published
Johnny Depp arrives at court for second week of trial [Video]

Johnny Depp arrives at court for second week of trial

Johnny Depp arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice in London as the US actor’s libel trial against The Sun enters its second week. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:48Published
Johnny Depp departs court on fourth day of trial [Video]

Johnny Depp departs court on fourth day of trial

The fourth day of Johnny Depp's libel action against News Group Newspapers wraps up at the Royal Courts of Justice. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:54Published

News UK News UK British newspaper publisher and wholly owned subsidiary of the American mass media conglomerate News Corp

Johnny Depp arrives at High Court in London [Video]

Johnny Depp arrives at High Court in London

Johnny Depp arrives at the High Court in London. Mr Depp is suing The Sun’s publisher News Group Newspapers and its executive editor Dan Wootton.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published
Johnny Depp due to finish evidence in ‘wife beater’ libel case against The Sun [Video]

Johnny Depp due to finish evidence in ‘wife beater’ libel case against The Sun

Johnny Depp is set to give evidence for a fifth day in his blockbuster libel case against The Sun over allegations of domestic violence by his ex-wife Amber Heard.The 57-year-old actor is suing the tabloid’s publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN) and its executive editor Dan Wootton over an April 2018 article which labelled him a “wife beater”.Mr Depp is said to have attacked Ms Heard, 34, throughout their tempestuous relationship, which has been described as “a crime scene waiting to happen”, and put her in fear for her life – claims he says are “a choreographed hoax”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:26Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

How investments in tech are helping Asia's richest man diversify his business

 For decades, Mukesh Ambani’s empire has been supported by the energy flank he inherited from his father. But when Mr Ambani faces shareholders at Reliance..
WorldNews
Queen Elizabeth video called with members of the Armed Force [Video]

Queen Elizabeth video called with members of the Armed Force

Queen Elizabeth video called with members of the Armed Forces to hear about their vital work that continues for the British Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force at home and overseas. Her Majesty also spoke with personnel about how their duties have been affected by the global pandemic. Report by Czubalam. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 08:48Published
Queen Elizabeth video calls with Armed Forces [Video]

Queen Elizabeth video calls with Armed Forces

Queen Elizabeth video called with members of the Armed Forces to hear about their vital work that continues for the British Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force at home and overseas. Her Majesty also spoke with personnel about how their duties have been affected by the global pandemic. Report by Czubalam. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:00Published
Meghan Markle delivers empowering speech to young women [Video]

Meghan Markle delivers empowering speech to young women

Meghan Markle gave a keynote speech via webcam to more than 40,000 attendees of the Girl Up Leadership Summit. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 08:53Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Johnny Depp Attends Day 1 of Libel Trial Against The Sun - Video


RIA Nov. - Published Also reported by •Japan TodayMid-Day


Depp in witness box for 5th day at lawsuit over abuse claims

LONDON (AP) — Johnny Depp is expected to wrap up his evidence Monday at his libel trial against a...
Seattle Times - Published

Johnny Depp Says He Told Amber Heard to Stop Doing Nude Scenes to Be Taken Seriously as an Actress

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen arriving for another day in court during the libel trial on...
Just Jared - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

The trial continues: Day 5 of Johnny Depp's libel trial [Video]

The trial continues: Day 5 of Johnny Depp's libel trial

Johnny Depp's libel trial continues! In these images, the star is seen arriving at the High Court in London on Monday July 13th: which marked the fifth day of Depp's libel trial.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:31Published
EXCLUSIVE: Depp v Heard Day 4 [Video]

EXCLUSIVE: Depp v Heard Day 4

Johnny Depp arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice for day 4 of his libel trial and waves to Bang Showbiz camera on the way in.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:37Published
Johnny Depp arrives at High Court in London for fourth day of libel trial against The Sun publisher [Video]

Johnny Depp arrives at High Court in London for fourth day of libel trial against The Sun publisher

Johnny Depp arrived at the High Court in central London on Friday (July 10) for the fourth day of his libel trial against News Group Newspapers, publisher of tabloid 'The Sun' which described the actor..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:04Published