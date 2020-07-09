Global  
 

Maroon 5 star takes a break from the band after domestic violence arrest
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Maroon 5 star Mickey Madden has taken a leave of absence from the group after he was arrested following a fight with an unidentified woman.

