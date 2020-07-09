Maroon 5 star takes a break from the band after domestic violence arrest
Maroon 5 star Mickey Madden has taken a leave of absence from the group after he was arrested following a fight with an unidentified woman.
"Piece of Hope" campaign at all Stinker locationsWith domestic violence and sexual assault rates rising globally during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Women's and Children's Alliance is launching the "Piece of Hope" fundraising and awareness campaign.
Domestic Violence Arrest - 7/9/20It took about ten days, but a man wanted for domestic violence in Nettleton has been arrested.
