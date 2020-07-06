They're back on! Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are back together
Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are reportedly back together, two months after ending their relationship.
BANG Showbiz They’re back on! Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are back together
#ScottDisick #SofiaRichie #KUWTK #CelebrityNews https://t.co/aU7B5Ax356 2 minutes ago
Daily Mirror RT @MirrorCeleb: Scott Disick and Sofia Richie's relationship is 'back on' two months after they split
https://t.co/W25S4m6wBj 5 hours ago
Mirror Celeb Scott Disick and Sofia Richie's relationship is 'back on' two months after they split
https://t.co/W25S4m6wBj 5 hours ago
SPIN 1038 It was reported they split in May.
https://t.co/9uhRNVGabL 14 hours ago
SPIN 1038 Maybe they're just friends!
https://t.co/9uhRNVXL3j 17 hours ago
Noah Han @moneystaccindc Well they said they were separated at the time. I'm waiting for Scott disick to leave his girlfrien… https://t.co/OyMikCDSX6 18 hours ago
SPIN South West Over the weekend, they sparked further speculation 👀
https://t.co/C3OoPPHaF5 19 hours ago
SPIN 1038 It looks like they spent the weekend together!
https://t.co/dDm6jy5nXd 20 hours ago
Sofia Richie Broke Up With Scott Disick For THIS ReasonSofia Richie apparently broke up with Scott Disick for a specific reason according to a new report. Plus, Kylie Jenner reacts to claims she intentionally avoided tagging designer's brand...
Scott Disick und Sofia Richie hängen zusammen rumDie beiden Stars verbrachten den Unabhängigkeitstag gemeinsam.
Após término, Scott Disick e Sofia Richie aproveitam feriado juntosOs ex-pombinhos foram vistos caminhando em uma praia de Malibu, antes de chegarem juntos à uma festa