Wild hyena rescued by forest department in northern India

A wild hyena was caught by Uttar Pradesh's forest department, in northern India on Tuesday (July 14).
Footage shows forest officials drag the hyena, trapped in a net, onto the back of their vehicle.
According to local media, during the rainy season, the hyena became lost from its cackle and moved into a residential area.
When villagers saw the wild animal, they tried to isolate it in a secluded part of the farm.
Forest department officials were later called.
