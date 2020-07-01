Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wild hyena rescued by forest department in northern India
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Wild hyena rescued by forest department in northern India

Wild hyena rescued by forest department in northern India

A wild hyena was caught by Uttar Pradesh's forest department, in northern India on Tuesday (July 14).

Footage shows forest officials drag the hyena, trapped in a net, onto the back of their vehicle.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

A wild hyena was caught by Uttar Pradesh's forest department, in northern India on Tuesday (July 14).

Footage shows forest officials drag the hyena, trapped in a net, onto the back of their vehicle.

According to local media, during the rainy season, the hyena became lost from its cackle and moved into a residential area.

When villagers saw the wild animal, they tried to isolate it in a secluded part of the farm.

Forest department officials were later called.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Forest Officials Rescue An Elephant That Fell Into a Well [Video]

Forest Officials Rescue An Elephant That Fell Into a Well

Occurred on July 1, 2020 / Ernakulam, Kerala, India Info from Licensor: "A wild elephant which strayed into a village in Kerala's Ernakulam district and fell into an open well was rescued by the forest..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 02:03Published
7-year-old wild tusker found dead in northern India [Video]

7-year-old wild tusker found dead in northern India

A seven-year-old male elephant was found dead within the premises of an agricultural university in Uttarakhand, north India. The tusker was found on the research plot of the Central Institute of..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:44Published
Bengaluru: Giant monitor lizard spotted in residential area, rescued later [Video]

Bengaluru: Giant monitor lizard spotted in residential area, rescued later

A giant monitor lizard was spotted in Karnataka's Bengaluru. The reptile was spotted in a residential area in Bengaluru. Forest department officials were called to rescue the lizard. The reptile was..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:05Published