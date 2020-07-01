Wild hyena rescued by forest department in northern India

Footage shows forest officials drag the hyena, trapped in a net, onto the back of their vehicle.

A wild hyena was caught by Uttar Pradesh's forest department, in northern India on Tuesday (July 14).

Footage shows forest officials drag the hyena, trapped in a net, onto the back of their vehicle.

According to local media, during the rainy season, the hyena became lost from its cackle and moved into a residential area.

When villagers saw the wild animal, they tried to isolate it in a secluded part of the farm.

Forest department officials were later called.