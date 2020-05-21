Global  
 

Captain Sir Tom Moore to be knighted by Queen in unique ceremony
Captain Sir Tom Moore to be knighted by Queen in unique ceremony

Captain Sir Tom Moore to be knighted by Queen in unique ceremony

Fundraising hero Captain Sir Tom Moore is to be knighted by the Queen in his own personal ceremony at Windsor Castle on Friday.The 100-year-old Second World War veteran will travel to the Berkshire royal residence with members of his family for the rare, special investiture with the monarch.

