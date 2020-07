Stargirl S01E10 Brainwave Jr.

DC's Stargirl 1x10 "Brainwave Jr." Season 1 Episode 10 Promo Trailer - LET ME START AT THE BEGINNING โ€” As Henry Jr. (Jake Austin Walker) hones his newfound skills, uncovered secrets from his familyโ€™s past force him to make a difficult decision.

Meanwhile, Courtney (Brec Bassinger), Yolanda (Yvette Monreal), Beth (Anjelika Washington) and Rickโ€™s (Cameron Gellman) latest plan brings them face to face with a member of the ISA.

Finally, tensions between Pat (Luke Wilson) and Barbara (Amy Smart) force her to revisit her own past.

Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Christopher James Baker and Neil Jackson also star.

Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by James Dale Robinson (#110).

Original airdate 7/21/2020.