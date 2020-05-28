Global  
 

'Glee' creators setting up college fund for Naya Rivera's son
'Glee' creators setting up college fund for Naya Rivera's son

'Glee' creators setting up college fund for Naya Rivera's son

TV guru Ryan Murphy and his 'Glee' co-creators are honouring the memory of tragic actress Naya Rivera by establishing a college fund for her young son.

