'Glee' creators setting up college fund for Naya Rivera's son
TV guru Ryan Murphy and his 'Glee' co-creators are honouring the memory of tragic actress Naya Rivera by establishing a college fund for her young son.
In an emotional statement, the creators said they are "heartbroken over the loss" of Rivera.
