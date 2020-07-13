Apple’s $500 Million Slowdown Settlement Can Now Be Claimed

|
|
Apple Inc. American technology company
Apple to remove carbon from supply chain, products by 2030The company has also been working with suppliers to reduce emissions by using recycled materials, saying its iPhones now use recycled rare earth elements in a..
WorldNews
Apple's 2030 carbon-neutral pledge covers itself and suppliersThe "zero climate impact" promise covers both its own operations and those of its suppliers.
BBC News
Twitter hackers ‘manipulated’ employees to access accountsTwitter says hackers "manipulated" some of its employees to access accounts in a high-profile attack on the social media company, including those of Democratic..
WorldNews
It's World Emoji Day: Apple reveals what upcoming characters will look likeFriday is World Emoji Day, and Apple used the annual unofficial holiday to unveil some of the little characters coming to iOS devices later this year.
USATODAY.com
Apple announces new features for Apple News
