Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

One-third of Tenn. parents worry child has undiagnosed mental health condition
Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:41s - Published
One-third of Tenn. parents worry child has undiagnosed mental health condition

One-third of Tenn. parents worry child has undiagnosed mental health condition

Tennessee parents reported 30-percent of Tennessee kids between age 6 and 17 have been diagnosed with a mental health condition.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

RIDE IN ON THIS WEDNESDAYMORNING.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Kidsburgh: Getting Children Tested For Coronavirus [Video]

Kidsburgh: Getting Children Tested For Coronavirus

Many parents may want to get their child tested for COVID-19 but according to one local doctor, it may not be as easy as it seems, KDKA's Kristine Sorensen has the story.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:19Published
Using smartphones around kids has limited impact [Video]

Using smartphones around kids has limited impact

There has been increasing concern about the impact of kids seeing their parents spending time on their phones in recent years, but research published in Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published
Palm Beach County health director expresses concerns with possibility of reopening playgrounds [Video]

Palm Beach County health director expresses concerns with possibility of reopening playgrounds

The health director raised concerns about the multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, a condition that can develop weeks after a child has tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:45Published