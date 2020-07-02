Global  
 

'We have proof of horse trading attempts': CM Gehlot
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:34s - Published
'We have proof of horse trading attempts': CM Gehlot

'We have proof of horse trading attempts': CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot amid political turmoil in the state claimed that horse trading attempts were made.

"We had to keep people at a hotel for 10 days, if we had not done that, the same thing that is happening in Manesar now would have happened back then," said CM Gehlot.

Sachin Pilot should admit his mistake, should not try to topple Gehlot govt: Avinash Pande

 "May God give Sachin Pilot wisdom and he doesn't try to topple govt. He should admit his mistake. Doors were always open for him for talks, even today. But, now..
IndiaTimes

AICC leaders in-charge of states not doing their job: Veerappa Moily

 Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily indicated on Wednesday party general secretaries put in charge of States are not doing their job and called for revamp at..
IndiaTimes

Rajasthan political crisis: Sachin Pilot says he is not joining BJP

 In an apparent reference to chief minister Ashok Gehlot's camp, Pilot said some leaders in Rajasthan were trying to fuel speculation that he is joining the BJP..
IndiaTimes

Congress dissolves district, block committees in Rajasthan

 The Congress on Wednesday dissolved its all district and block committees in Rajasthan in a bid to revamp the state unit of the party. ​​Announcing the..
IndiaTimes

Sachin Pilot's office releases video of Rajasthan MLAs supporting him [Video]

Sachin Pilot's office releases video of Rajasthan MLAs supporting him

Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot's Office on July 13 released a video of MLAs sitting together. Pilot, who has openly rebelled against his party, claimed he has the support of 30 MLAs and that the Ashok Gehlot-led government is in minority. Rajasthan Congress MLAs Inder Raj Gurjar, PR Meena, GR Khatana, and Harish Meena among other MLAs were present at a hotel in Manesar.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:08Published
Industries can expand in tier-2 and 3 cities for skilled manpower: Nitin Gadkari [Video]

Industries can expand in tier-2 and 3 cities for skilled manpower: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari inaugurated New Global Innovation Park Facility at Haryana's Manesar via video conferencing from Nagpur. He stressed on the need to move to tier-2 and tier-3 cities which already have skilled manpower, giving reason that industrialisation has peaked in tier-1 cities like Delhi and Mumbai. "Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru have reached their saturation (in industrialisation).You can go to tier-II/tier-III cities, where skilled manpower is already available," said Nitin Gadkari.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:01Published

