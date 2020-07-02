'We have proof of horse trading attempts': CM Gehlot

Industries can expand in tier-2 and 3 cities for skilled manpower: Nitin Gadkari



Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari inaugurated New Global Innovation Park Facility at Haryana's Manesar via video conferencing from Nagpur. He stressed on the need to move to tier-2 and tier-3 cities which already have skilled manpower, giving reason that industrialisation has peaked in tier-1 cities like Delhi and Mumbai. "Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru have reached their saturation (in industrialisation).You can go to tier-II/tier-III cities, where skilled manpower is already available," said Nitin Gadkari.

