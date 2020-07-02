'We have proof of horse trading attempts': CM Gehlot

|
Ashok Gehlot Indian politician
Sachin Pilot should admit his mistake, should not try to topple Gehlot govt: Avinash Pande"May God give Sachin Pilot wisdom and he doesn't try to topple govt. He should admit his mistake. Doors were always open for him for talks, even today. But, now..
IndiaTimes
AICC leaders in-charge of states not doing their job: Veerappa MoilySenior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily indicated on Wednesday party general secretaries put in charge of States are not doing their job and called for revamp at..
IndiaTimes
Rajasthan political crisis: Sachin Pilot says he is not joining BJPIn an apparent reference to chief minister Ashok Gehlot's camp, Pilot said some leaders in Rajasthan were trying to fuel speculation that he is joining the BJP..
IndiaTimes
Rajasthan State in Northern India
Rajasthan political crisis: Sachin Pilot receives overwhelming support from senior Congress leaders
IndiaTimes
Congress dissolves district, block committees in RajasthanThe Congress on Wednesday dissolved its all district and block committees in Rajasthan in a bid to revamp the state unit of the party. Announcing the..
IndiaTimes
Manesar town in Haryana, India
Sachin Pilot's office releases video of Rajasthan MLAs supporting him
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:08Published
Industries can expand in tier-2 and 3 cities for skilled manpower: Nitin Gadkari
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:01Published
