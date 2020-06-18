Solskjaer proud of Rashford for receiving doctorate for school meals campaign Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:51s - Published 4 minutes ago Solskjaer proud of Rashford for receiving doctorate for school meals campaign Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is proud of striker Marcus Rashford for receiving an honorary doctorate from The University of Manchester for his work campaigning against child poverty. 0

