Solskjaer proud of Rashford for receiving doctorate for school meals campaign
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is proud of striker Marcus Rashford for receiving an honorary doctorate from The University of Manchester for his work campaigning against child poverty.

Marcus Rashford Marcus Rashford English association football player

Marcus Rashford: Man Utd star awarded honorary doctorate

 It comes as recognition for his campaign against child poverty and sporting achievements.
BBC News

Marcus Rashford: Man Utd star to get honorary doctorate from University of Manchester

 Manchester United's Marcus Rashford will become the youngest person to receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Manchester for his campaign against..
BBC News

Dr Marcus Rashford - Man Utd star to receive honorary doctorate for child poverty campaign

 Manchester United's Marcus Rashford will become the youngest person to receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Manchester for his campaign against..
BBC News

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects Manchester United to bounce back from Saints setback

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes his players learned a "hard lesson" as Southampton struck at the death to seal a point that prevented Manchester United climbing into..
WorldNews

Ole Gunnar Solskjær Ole Gunnar Solskjær Norwegian association football player and manager

Solskjaer on Southampton draw: We didn't expect anything else [Video]

Solskjaer on Southampton draw: We didn't expect anything else

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was philosophical after his side’s Champions League hopes took a hit as substitute Michael Obafemi’s stoppage-time equaliser earned Southampton a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.United looked set to move up to third in the Premier League after Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial turned the game around following Stuart Armstrong’s early opener, only for Obafemi to deny them victory.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

Man Utd 'won't go crazy' if we miss out on Champions League - Solskjaer

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United will not "panic" if they miss out on next season's Champions League.
BBC News
Manchester United v Southampton: Premier League match preview [Video]

Manchester United v Southampton: Premier League match preview

In-depth match preview of Manchester United's Premier League match against Southampton. As Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men look to continue their push for a top-four finish.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published

Manchester United F.C. Manchester United F.C. Association football club

Olivier Giroud strikes as Chelsea close on Champions League

 London: Frank Lampard admitted Chelsea are struggling with nerves as they chase a place in the Champions League next season after Olivier Giroud scored the only..
WorldNews

University of Manchester University of Manchester Public research university in Manchester, England


