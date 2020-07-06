Global  
 

Tokyo at highest alert level as COVID cases spike
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Tokyo at highest alert level as COVID cases spike

Tokyo at highest alert level as COVID cases spike

Health experts put Tokyo on the highest alert for coronavirus infections on Wednesday and have been alarmed by a recent spike in cases within the capital.

Organizsers of the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics are also considering a pared-down games in 2021 over safety concerns.

Adam Reed reports.

