Related videos from verified sources Katy Perry headlining digital Tomorrowland bash



Katy Perry will be dancing her way through the final stretch of her pregnancy after signing on to headline the Tomorrowland Around The World virtual festival. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published 4 minutes ago Katy Perry dankbar für Orlando Blooms elterliche Erfahrung



Die Sängerin ist "dankbar", dass Orlando Bloom bereits in der Elternschaft einen "Testlauf" absolviert hat. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:36 Published 6 minutes ago Katy Perry grateful that fiancé Orlando Bloom already had 'test run' at parenthood



Katy Perry is "grateful" that Orlando Bloom has already had a "test run" at parenthood with his nine-year-old son Flynn because he knows a lot about what they need to prepare for the arrival of their.. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:38 Published 47 minutes ago