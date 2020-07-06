Global  
 

Xiaoming: Huawei ban is wrong decision
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:36s - Published
Xiaoming: Huawei ban is wrong decision

Xiaoming: Huawei ban is wrong decision

China's UK ambassador Liu Xiaoming says the government’s decision to ban Huawei from Britain’s 5G telecommunications network undermines trust between the two countries.

Report by Bassaneseg.

UK ban on Huawei 'seriously damages' trust with China, country's ambassador says

 Ban on China's tech giant puts 'Golden Era' of commercial links under threat, suggests Liu Xiaoming
Independent

Britain bans China's Huawei, handing US big win

 The policy reversal hands a long-sought victory to US President Donald Trump's administration in its geopolitical tug-of-war with China.
WorldNews
'We want to be your friend': Chinese ambassador

'We want to be your friend': Chinese ambassador

China's ambassador to the United Kingdom, Liu Xiaoming, is warning London not to make an enemy of China, and that dropping a Huawei 5G deal will cost it.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:27Published

Trump on UK's Huawei ban: 'I did this myself'

Trump on UK's Huawei ban: 'I did this myself'

U.S. President Donald Trump said that he was responsible for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to ban Huawei from Britain's 5G network from the end of 2027.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:47Published
Trump takes credit for convincing UK to ban China's Huawei

Trump takes credit for convincing UK to ban China’s Huawei

Donald Trump has appeared to take credit for having "convinced many countries", including the UK, not to use Huawei after Boris Johnson ordered a ban on the Chinese firm being involved in the country's 5G network.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

UK's Huawei 5G network ban 'disappointing and wrong'

 China's ambassador to the UK hits out at the move to exclude Huawei from Britain's 5G networks.
BBC News

How investments in tech are helping Asia's richest man diversify his business

 For decades, Mukesh Ambani's empire has been supported by the energy flank he inherited from his father. But when Mr Ambani faces shareholders at Reliance..
