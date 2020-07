Footage from midday on July 14 shows a bridge in Hiroshima's Aki-Ku area that collapsed due to the extreme weather.

A landslide in Higashihiroshima City, located in Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan, caused by continuous heavy rain, has left two people missing.

