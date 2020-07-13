Global  
 

Google and Jio to jointly build android-based smartphone operating system: Mukesh Ambani
Google and Jio to jointly build android-based smartphone operating system: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani at their 43rd Annual General Meeting announced that Google and Jio are partnering to build an Operating System that could power a value-engineered, entry-level 4G/5G smartphone.

The Jio-Google partnership is determined to make India 2G-mukt," said Mukesh Ambani.

Google CEO, Sundar Pichai said that everyone should have access to the internet.

Proud to partner with Reliance Jio to increase access for the hundreds of millions in India who don't own a smartphone with our 1st investment of $4.5B from the Google For India Digitization Fund, he said.

