Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tyra Banks is the new host of 'Dancing with the Stars'
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Tyra Banks is the new host of 'Dancing with the Stars'

Tyra Banks is the new host of 'Dancing with the Stars'

Tyra Banks has been unveiled as the new host of 'Dancing with the Stars' following the departures of Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Tyra Banks Is the New Host of Dancing With the Stars

She can smize, but can she salsa? Tyra Banks is the new host of Dancing With the Stars, ABC announced...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comJust JaredSeattle TimesAceShowbiz


ShowBiz Minute: Cannon, Markle, Banks

ViacomCBS drops Nick Cannon, cites "anti-Semitic" comments; The Duchess of Sussex urges young women...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Tyra Banks waltzing in as new 'Dancing With the Stars' host [Video]

Tyra Banks waltzing in as new 'Dancing With the Stars' host

Tyra Banks will be showing off her moves as solo host of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” replacing Tom Bergeron.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:22Published
Top 20 Memorable America's Next Top Model Photoshoots [Video]

Top 20 Memorable America's Next Top Model Photoshoots

In the world of professional modeling, these were the most memorable “ANTM” photoshoots. For this list, we’ve selected the most entertaining and outlandish photo shoot moments of Tyra Banks’s..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 20:44Published