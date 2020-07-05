|
Tyra Banks is the new host of 'Dancing with the Stars'
Tyra Banks is the new host of 'Dancing with the Stars'
Tyra Banks has been unveiled as the new host of 'Dancing with the Stars' following the departures of Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.
