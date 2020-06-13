Johnson and Starmer clash over BA redundancies

|
|
Keir Starmer Leader of the British Labour Party, MP for Holborn and St Pancras
Johnson and Starmer clash over furlough scheme
Published
Starmer tells Boris Johnson to punish BA for rehiring 30,000 staff on worse pay and conditionsAirline's 'actions cannot be allowed to stand without consequences on landing slots' Labour leader says
Independent
Dave Prentis: Leader of Unison to stand down after 20 yearsDave Prentis hailed for 'outstanding leadership' by Keir Starmer
Independent
Keir Starmer visits an engineering firm in Essex
Published
Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
Boris Johnson accused of lacking compassion for coronavirus victims after making 'Calvin Klein briefs' jokeBoris Johnson has been accused of lacking compassion for Covid-19 victims, after cracking a gag about "Calvin Klein briefs" when questioned in the Commons.
Independent
Boris Johnson departs for PMQs
Published
Boris Johnson promises independent inquiry into coronavirus pandemicBoris Johnson has promised an independent inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic.
Independent
British Airways Flag carrier airline of the United Kingdom
Viral Video Falsely Claims British Airways is Shutting OperationsA viral video on social media claims that British Airways has applied to dismiss its entire workforce from 15 June and is shutting down its operations. However,..
WorldNews
European stocks sink on second wave fears
Published
EasyJet resumes flying with safeguards in place
Published
Huw Merriman: British Airways is 'barrelling down' on its own employees
Published
House of Commons of the United Kingdom Lower house in the Parliament of the United Kingdom
Brexit: Michel Barnier mocks Mark Francois' moan about EU trade 'demands', pointing out he voted for themThey were 'voted for by the House of Commons, including yourself, as part of the withdrawal agreement ratification', negotiator says
Independent
Boris Johnson departs Downing Street
Published
Facebook American online social networking service
Camilla visits Royal Hospital Chelsea
Published
Xiaoming: Huawei ban is wrong decision
Published
|
|
