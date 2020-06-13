Global  
 

Johnson and Starmer clash over BA redundancies
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Johnson and Starmer clash over BA redundancies

Johnson and Starmer clash over BA redundancies

Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer clashed in the House of Commons over how airline British Airways are dealing with redundancies.

During PMQs Starmer called on the Prime Minister to personally intervene.

Report by Browna.

