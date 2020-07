Footage Shows Shaq Stopping to Help Family Who Suffered Tire Blowout on Highway Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:38s - Published 15 minutes ago Footage Shows Shaq Stopping to Help Family Who Suffered Tire Blowout on Highway It’s Shaq to the rescue! A family driving on I-75 in Florida had a tire blowout and were waiting on the side of the road, when none other than Shaquille O’Neal stopped to help. 0

