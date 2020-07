Smart Jack Russells raise their hands for strawberry treats Video Credit: Rumble Studio - Duration: 00:35s - Published 1 day ago Smart Jack Russells raise their hands for strawberry treats Jack Russell Terriers Ari and Jenny love strawberries. Watch them raise their hands on command for more! 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Jack Russell fetches bowl for dinner, puts it back when he's done



8-year-old Jack Russell Terrier named Ari is a very smart dog. When his owner tells him to bring the bowl, he brings it and puts it back in place. You're a nice, smart dog! Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:45 Published 1 week ago