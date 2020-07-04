Driver Decides Against Turn
Occurred on July 12, 2020 / Palestine, Texas, USA Info from Licensor: "Dashcam video I recorded on my Roav S1 Dashcam on July 12, 2020.
A car in front of me uses the turn lane in a unique way and manages to get away with it."
Elderly Driver Turns in Front of TruckOccurred on June 16, 2020 / Kalispell, Montana, USA Info from Licensor: "My dad was driving back to the yard for another load of gravel when the elderly gentleman pulled in front of him. My dad has..
Motorcycle rider takes a short cut across road but is almost hit by oncoming lorryA motorcycle rider had a lucky escape after dodging an oncoming lorry that wobbled dangerously from side-to-side.
The man pulled out from a u-turn point between a dual carriageway and took a..
Seven people taken to Utica Hospitals after a two-car crash on Route 12 in Remsen Friday afternoonState Police say a 2018 Toyota Pickup Truck was traveling south on Route 12 attempting to make a left turn onto Steuben Street when the driver failed to yield the right of way to a 2005 Buick Century..