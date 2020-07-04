Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Driver Decides Against Turn
Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:24s - Published
Driver Decides Against Turn

Driver Decides Against Turn

Occurred on July 12, 2020 / Palestine, Texas, USA Info from Licensor: "Dashcam video I recorded on my Roav S1 Dashcam on July 12, 2020.

A car in front of me uses the turn lane in a unique way and manages to get away with it."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Motorsport: Donald Trump lashes out at NASCAR, Bubba Wallace over noose and Confederate flag

Motorsport: Donald Trump lashes out at NASCAR, Bubba Wallace over noose and Confederate flag NASCAR's layered relationship with President Donald Trump took a sharp turn Monday when Trump blasted...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Trump demands Bubba Wallace apology, alleges noose incident was 'a hoax'

NASCAR's layered relationship with Donald Trump took a sharp turn Monday when the U.S. president...
CBC.ca - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Elderly Driver Turns in Front of Truck [Video]

Elderly Driver Turns in Front of Truck

Occurred on June 16, 2020 / Kalispell, Montana, USA Info from Licensor: "My dad was driving back to the yard for another load of gravel when the elderly gentleman pulled in front of him. My dad has..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:25Published
Motorcycle rider takes a short cut across road but is almost hit by oncoming lorry [Video]

Motorcycle rider takes a short cut across road but is almost hit by oncoming lorry

A motorcycle rider had a lucky escape after dodging an oncoming lorry that wobbled dangerously from side-to-side. The man pulled out from a u-turn point between a dual carriageway and took a..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:20Published
Seven people taken to Utica Hospitals after a two-car crash on Route 12 in Remsen Friday afternoon [Video]

Seven people taken to Utica Hospitals after a two-car crash on Route 12 in Remsen Friday afternoon

State Police say a 2018 Toyota Pickup Truck was traveling south on Route 12 attempting to make a left turn onto Steuben Street when the driver failed to yield the right of way to a 2005 Buick Century..

Credit: WKTVPublished