UK PhD student 3D prints collapsible dice roller for Dungeons and Dragons board game

A PhD student in Northern Ireland has 3D printed a collapsing dice roller to use when playing the board game Dungeons and Dragons.

Footage from July 14 shows Adam Clugston's design in action, as it unfurls into a tower where a dice falls through.

Clugston explained: "This is a video of my dice tower that I designed and 3D printed.

"It functions using tracks and tabs on the inner surfaces to extend up to a full height dice tower and lock into place."