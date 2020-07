Two-year-old in Brazil shows off impressive drumming skills

This two-year-old from Brasilia in Brazil is able to rattle off insane drumming skills.

Footage shows Oscar, 2, on May 13 giving an impressive solo performance in his home.

The filmer said: "His grandfather keeps on showing him rock music videos since he was born in November 2017.

"Even before learning to speak, he already had some rhythm and tapped on everything all day.

"So, mom and dad decided to buy him a small drum and then, the talent has come."