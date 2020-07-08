Statue of Black Lives Matter Protestor Secretly Replaces Toppled Monument of Slave Trader
This moment in the Black Lives Matter movement was immortalized in a statue and has replaced the toppled monument of a former British politician who was a slave trader.
Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
Edward Colston statue replaced by sculpture of black protesterA sculpture of a black woman who took part in a Black Lives Matter protest in Bristol has been erected on the plinth where a statue of slave trader Edward Colston used to stand.
Cecil Rhodes monument damaged in S. AfricaThe head of Cecil Rhodes has been chopped away from a bust of the 19th century colonialist at a monument on the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town, park rangers said on Tuesday.
Richmond Removing Confederate Soldiers And Sailors StatueWork crews have begun taking down the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors statue, the sixth Confederate monument to be removed in Richmond amid national protests against police brutality and symbols many..