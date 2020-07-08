Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Statue of Black Lives Matter Protestor Secretly Replaces Toppled Monument of Slave Trader
Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:22s - Published
Statue of Black Lives Matter Protestor Secretly Replaces Toppled Monument of Slave Trader

Statue of Black Lives Matter Protestor Secretly Replaces Toppled Monument of Slave Trader

This moment in the Black Lives Matter movement was immortalized in a statue and has replaced the toppled monument of a former British politician who was a slave trader.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

thebethsteele

Beth RT @PA: A sculpture of a black woman who took part in a Black Lives Matter protest in Bristol has been erected on the plinth where a statue… 3 seconds ago

antosch9

Gandalf RT @CNN: A sculpture of a Black Lives Matter protester has replaced a slave trader statue in the UK. The work is officially titled "A Surg… 6 seconds ago

DebbieM6688

Debbie RT @Trey_VonDinkis: . ⚖️ LAW & ORDER Leftist 'Black Lives Matter' Terrorist Terrence Page Charged with Assault for Beating Catholic Men at… 7 seconds ago

FirehorseP

#WeAreSoKnulled 🇪🇺⭐🕯️Fiery Rejoiner #RevokeA50 RT @Channel4News: Out with the slave trader, in with black power. The statue of Edward Colston has been unofficially replaced with a sculp… 8 seconds ago

lithuania2009

Dolce Vita RT @BubetteS: It has started. https://t.co/KT423DZaqR 8 seconds ago

kimtaetaeswife

Ajia RT @LeftWingSociety: The statue of slave trader Edward Colston has been replaced in Bristol this morning with a sculpture of Black Lives Ma… 9 seconds ago

SATURNZ_V

SJ RT @linkuptv: The statue of Edward Colston has been successfully replaced with a Black Lives Matter Protestor https://t.co/AwQk8FJ2ob https… 9 seconds ago

pbtevi

savage anthem 🚶🏽‍♀️ RT @ajplus: A statue of a Black Lives Matter protester has replaced a monument of a slaver. Demonstrators dumped the statue of Edward Cols… 9 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Edward Colston statue replaced by sculpture of black protester [Video]

Edward Colston statue replaced by sculpture of black protester

A sculpture of a black woman who took part in a Black Lives Matter protest in Bristol has been erected on the plinth where a statue of slave trader Edward Colston used to stand.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published
Cecil Rhodes monument damaged in S. Africa [Video]

Cecil Rhodes monument damaged in S. Africa

The head of Cecil Rhodes has been chopped away from a bust of the 19th century colonialist at a monument on the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town, park rangers said on Tuesday.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:45Published
Richmond Removing Confederate Soldiers And Sailors Statue [Video]

Richmond Removing Confederate Soldiers And Sailors Statue

Work crews have begun taking down the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors statue, the sixth Confederate monument to be removed in Richmond amid national protests against police brutality and symbols many..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:36Published