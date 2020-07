Protesters occupy KY attorney general's home Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:25s - Published 1 minute ago Protesters occupy KY attorney general's home Dozens of protesters have been arrested outside the Kentucky Attorney General's home. The demonstrators are demanding justice for Breonna Taylor. 0

THE DEMONSTRATORS ARE DEMANDING JUSTICE FOR BREONNA TAYLOR. POLICE ARRESTED 87 PEOPLE - FOR INTIMIDATING A PARTICIPANT IN A LEGAL PROCESS - DISORDERLY CONDUCT - AND TRESPASSING. THE A-G'S OFFICE IS INVESTIGATING TAYLOR'S DEATH. SHE WAS SHOT BY POLICE IN HER APARTMENT IN MARCH. NO CHARGES HAVE BEEN FILED YET.